“Lots happening:” Orville Peck shares glimpse into Cabaret rehearsals with a shirtless selfie

Orville Peck has ushered in his upcoming Cabaret era with a shirtless selfie.

In January, it was announced that the ‘Happy Trails’ singer would be making his Broadway debut in the beloved musical, taking over the role of the iconic character and Master of Ceremonies from Adam Lambert.

Peck told Variety: “I grew up as an actor and doing theater and for a lot of people, this is a really coveted role in musical theater because it’s so open to interpretation and an incredible character. This was always a dream role of mine when I was a young actor.”

The country music star also teased that “people will have to buy a ticket to find out” whether or not he will don his signature fringe mask.

While his 16-week engagement as the Emcee doesn’t kick off until 31 March, Peck gave fans a sneak peek into his preparation for the role with a cheeky Instagram post.

The photo carousel featured a snapshot of his Cabaret rehearsal book, a screenshot of a voice note and two mirror selfies – including one of him shirtless and seemingly maskless.

“Lots happening,” he wrote in the caption alongside an upside-down smiling emoji.

It didn’t take long for fans to swarm his comment section with supportive messages.

“You are on my BROADWAY MUST SEE LIST!!!!” one person wrote.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “So excited. I couldn’t buy a ticket fast enough.”

Peck’s highly anticipated Broadway debut comes a few months after he dropped his third studio album, Stampede, to universal critical acclaim.

It features collaborations with Kylie Minogue on the country-disco anthem ‘Midnight Ride’, and Willie Nelson on a new version of the gay anthem ‘Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other’.

The video for the latter, which features clips of various queer couples dancing in a saloon while Peck and Nelson perform beneath a tree in Texas, went also went viral.

In a December interview with PEOPLE, Peck opened up about the creation of the 15-track record, which is billed as a duet album.

“I haven’t really done very many duets for features in the past, and so to do an album that has 18 artists on it was sort of very new for me,“ he explained.

“But I mean, it was with people that I’ve idolized my whole life. I just couldn’t believe they wanted to work with me as well.“

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Peck’s Cabaret journey.