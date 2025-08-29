Orville Peck proves blondes have more fun in new shirtless Street Fighter pics

Orville Peck is refusing to let us breathe with his latest batch of sweat-inducing photos from the set of Street Fighter.

Back in June, it was announced that the ‘Daytona Sand’ singer had joined the upcoming film adaptation of the popular Capcom video game franchise.

At the time, details on Peck’s role were being kept under wraps. However, we now know that the 37-year-old will be playing the iconic villain Vega.

Making his debut in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, Vega is considered one of the deadliest fighters in the video game franchise due to his fast and agile fighting style, as well as his sparring glove equipped with three long, sharp knives.

The Spanish ninja has also become a standout character amongst fans for his distinctive matador outfit, narcissistic personality and ominous face mask.

On Thursday (28 August), the ‘Midnight Ride’ crooner treated fans to a handful of steamy behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Street Fighter.

Captioned “blonde boy things,” the first photo in the carousel features Peck shirtless with Vega’s signature purple snake tattoo plastered on his fit upper body.

The second snap shows the ‘Let Me Drown’ singer playfully posing with a bare-chested Noah Centino, who’s playing the beloved Ken Masters in the film.

Peck’s photo dump also included shots of him sporting a long blonde wig, a staple feature of his character. In one snap, his golden locks are in a braid, while another shows his hair down and spread over his sculpted pectorals.

Of course, the singer-songwriter’s post was a hit with fans, who flocked to the comment section to share their thirsty reactions and excitement for the film.

“Orville’s pecs. Yes, please,” one person commented, while another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “I fear this might awaken something in me.”

This isn’t the first time Peck has captivated his Instagram followers with Street Fighter BTS photos.

Just last week, he shared a handful of shots featuring him wearing Vega’s signature long nails and a selfie with Callina Liang, who’s playing Chun-Li in the film.

The post also included a few drool-inducing photos, including one of him sitting on a couch while wearing short shorts and his legs spread open.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the highly anticipated Street Fighter film is scheduled for release in 2026 and is being co-developed and co-produced by Capcom, the original game’s developer.

As of this writing, Legendary Entertainment is keeping details regarding the upcoming film’s plot close to its chest.

In addition to Peck, Centineo and Liang, the Street Fighter adaptation will feature Jason Momoa as Blanka, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Andrew Schul as Dan Hibiki, Roman Reigns as Akuma, and 50 Cent as Balrog.