Oppenheimer star Nick Dumont comes out as transmasculine and non-binary

Nick Dumont has come out as transmasculine and non-binary.

On their Instagram account, the Oppenheimer star updated their pronouns to read “they/them” and their name to “Nick”, while their handle still reads as their birth name.

In a statement to TMZ, one of Dumont’s representatives confirmed they “identify as a transmasculine non-binary person” and that their “work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family”.

In May, the actor introduced a shorter hairstyle while Sasha Colby and her drag daughter Chappell Roan, writing: “Your favorite sweetheart’s favorite sweetheart.”

Since the news of Dumont’s gender identity and name change have gone public, fans have flooded their Instagram comments with messages of love and support.

“Congrats on coming out, Nick! Enjoy being you and your newfound freedom,” wrote one user, while another said: “You have the best energy. It’s nice to see your light shining again.”

Dumont rose to fame as Mel Segal in the critically-acclaimed comedy-drama series Bunheads (2012-2013), which was cancelled after one season.

They later appeared as a regular in the period drama Aquarius (2015-2016) and the psychological thriller Tagged (2017-2018), before landing their breakout role as Lorna Dane/Polaris in the superhero series The Gifted (2017-2019).

As for film, Dumont’s credits include Inherent Vice (2014), What Lies Ahead (2019), Wrong Turn and Licorice Pizza (both 2021).

Last year, they starred opposite Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer.

In Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning historical epic, they played Jackie Oppenheimer, Frank’s (Dylan Arnold) wife and Robert’s (Murphy) sister-in-law.