On Swift Horses trailer: Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva get steamy

The first trailer for Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva’s new queer drama On Swift Horses has finally arrived.

In February 2023, Deadline revealed that the Euphoria star and Babylon actor would be playing lovers in the new film.

The news outlet also confirmed that Daisy Edgar-Jones, Will Poulter and Sasha Calle were attached to the project.

Based on Shannon Pufahl’s novel of the same name, the story follows newlyweds Muriel (Edgar-Jones) and Lee (Poulter), who decide to leave Kansas City to start a new life in San Diego, California.

Lee’s brother Julius (Elordi), a Korean War veteran and wayward gambler, ruffles their idyllic feathers as he forms a connection with his new sister-in-law. Although Lee is keen for them to remain in San Diego, Julius moves to Las Vegas and falls in love with his casino co-worker Henry (Calva).

Meanwhile, Muriel also undergoes a journey of self-discovery by secretly gambling on racehorses and forming an intense connection with her new neighbour, Sandra (Calle).

Over the last couple of years, LGBTQIA+ movie enthusiasts –including us– have eagerly awaited more information about On Swift Horses.

Fortunately, on 16 February, Sony Pictures finally granted our wish by dropping the first trailer for the highly anticipated queer drama.

At the start of the teaser, Julius walks across a snowy field to his brother Lee’s house.

“See, the thing about poker is everybody’s got an angle,” Elordi’s character exclaims in a voiceover.

It then transitions to a shirtless Julius sharing a spark-filled first meeting with Lee’s new wife, Muriel.

Things take a queer turn for Muriel and Julius after their respective moves to the West.

While settling in San Diego, Muriel forms sensual connections with a blonde woman named Gail and her mysterious neighbour Sandra.

Julius also embarks on a passionate love affair with the mischievous and charming Henry, filled with sweaty motel hookups.

The trailer for On Swift Horses comes a few months after Calva opened up about his and Elordi’s explicit sex scenes in the film.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, the Golden Globe nominee revealed that he and the Saltburn star had “a week of intensive [prep] in the motel room.”

“[Director] Dan [Minahan] gave us a lot of freedom to run around and to play and to find that love within those four walls,” Calva continued.

In the same interview, Elordi refrained from sharing additional details about his sex scenes.

However, he did open up about his creative process of bringing Julius to life, telling the publication that he studied Paul Newman’s films to “build a voice around the way” his character “spoke, and movement around the way he moved”.

Meanwhile, Edgar-Jones described the film as “wonderfully queer”, adding: “Dan was really helpful in guiding that and making sure that we were also being authentic to that period and that experience.”

On Swift Horses is set to be released in the US on 25 April.

Check out the full trailer here or below.