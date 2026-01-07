Olympo might be over, but Agustín Della Corte is still delivering the heat with new shoot

Drop what you’re doing! A new Augustín Della Corte photo shoot has arrived, and it’s dreamy.

In December, GQ Mexico released the Olympo star’s latest GQ Hype spread – photographed by Lucas Ricci – featuring him traversing a lush, sun-kissed estate.

In one snapshot, a shaggy-haired Corte wears a mint wool Chanel sweater with an oversized bow, which emphasizes his alluring brown eyes and sharp jaw.

Another photo shows the 28-year-old basking in the sunlight, shirtless and flexing his massive biceps in a pair of classic Calvin Klein jeans.

Lastly, the shoot includes two sizzling shots of Corte rocking a tiny yellow swim brief and high leather boots, leaving little to the imagination.

Alongside his striking photos, the Society of Snow star chatted with the magazine about his journey as an actor.

When discussing his hit Netflix series Olympo, Corte opened up about the similarities he shares with fan-favourite queer character Roque.

“We have many things in common, and one of them is acceptance. As the series progresses, Roque understands that the validation of others isn’t the most important thing; what’s essential is accepting oneself,” he said.

“I feel like I’m at that point. I just turned 28, and I no longer care what others think. I no longer seek acceptance or approval.”

Corte went on to discuss his desire to hone his acting craft since making Madrid, Spain, his home base.

“If I’m not filming, I’m still training. There are many schools here, a wide range of theatre options, and that allows me to keep honing my craft,” he told the publication.

Towards the end of his interview, Corte teased what’s in store for his acting future, revealing that there was “something cooking for the end of the year [2025] and perhaps another project that will take me back to America.”

“You know this is slow, it takes time. It has to go little by little,” he added.

As for whether he will star in a Mexico-based project in the future, Corte expressed his hope that director Manolo Caro – known for his Netflix projects The House of Flowers and Someone Has To Die – will call him “soon” about a new series.

Unsurprisingly, Corte’s GQ Mexico feature has been a hit with fans, who have flocked to social media to gush over his steamy batch of photos.

“Agustin Della Corte, I hope your pillow is cold on both sides, your charger works at every single angle, you never stub your toe, you get a fantastic meal today,” one person on X/Twitter wrote.

Another fan tweeted: “The Saint Laurent boots with the Speedo just make so much sense omg.”

A third user added: “He is perfect, I want to be him or have him.”

Corte’s recent photo shoot was released a few weeks before Netflix pulled the plug on Olympo after one season.

Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad, the Spanish young adult series explores the “sporting, emotional, and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes” who must test the limits of how far they’re willing to go for glory.

The official synopsis reads: “At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.

“But when Núria, her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realises that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

Corte plays Roque, one of Amaia’s close friends and the HRC’s gay star player. A powerhouse on and off the pitch, Roque doesn’t hide who he is, even when his sexuality earns side‑eyes and slurs from the locker room.

While Olympo won’t be returning to our screens for a second season, we have plenty of Roque content for you to sink your teeth into, including our ranking of his spiciest sex scenes here.