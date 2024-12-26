Nosferatu: Nicholas Hoult was gifted this NSFW prop Bill Skarsgård wore in the film

Nicholas Hoult has opened up about the NSFW prosthetic he was received from the set of Nosferatu.

On 25 December, Robert Eggers’ highly anticipated remake of the beloved 1922 vampire classic hit cinemas worldwide.

Like its predecessor – which was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula – the film follows a “haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her.”

Nosferatu features an all-star cast, including Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, Willem Dafoe as Prof Albin Eberhart Von Franz, Hoult as Thomas Hutter, and Skarsgård as the nefarious evil Count Orlok.

To celebrate its release, Hoult recently sat down with Elle to discuss the film– including the NSFW gift he received from the director.

“I have Count Orlok’s prosthetic penis framed at home,” he revealed to co-star Depp.

“There’s a scene where Bill Skarsgård is slurping my blood, and Robert Eggers asked afterwards, ‘How was that for you’, and I said, ‘I could feel his prosthetic penis on my leg.’

Hoult went on to say that Eggers gave him the fake appendage as a wrap gift, adding The Witch director even framed it for him.

“He sent it to my house, but the frame had broken when it got [to my house], so I had to take it to the local frame shop and had to be like, ‘Dude, can you fix this?’ he continued.

“He kind of didn’t even blink the first time, and then when I went back to pick it up, I think he clocked how weird it was that I was framing this vampire penis. And he was like, is this some kind of collector’s piece?”

Since its release, Nosferatu has garnered universal acclaim from viewers and critics, with many praising the gothic horror for its cast performances, cinematography, costumes, makeup and haunting screenplay.

The film’s various sex scenes and full frontal nudity, including Count Orlock’s member, also captured fan attention on social media.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “Nosferatu has necrophilia, bisexuality, bloodplay and full frontal nudity what else could u possibly ask for in a film.”

Another moviegoer tweeted: “Nosferatu being old uncut bisexual Romanian trade.”

A third viewer joked: “NOSFERATU is the most accurate depiction of when you have an old man on Grindr who just won’t leave you alone.”

Check out the full trailer for Nosferatu here or below.