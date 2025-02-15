“I’m shaking”: Fans react to a buff Nicholas Galitzine on the set of Masters of the Universe

Leaked photos of Nicholas Galitzine on the Masters of the Universe set have sent fans into a frenzy.

Back in May 2024, it was announced that the Red, White & Royal Blue star would be portraying the iconic hero He-Man in Amazon’s live-action adaptation of the beloved cartoon series.

“By the Power of Greyskull, I HAVE THE POWER!” I’m so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia, in ‘Masters of the Universe’. It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started, “the 30-year actor revealed on Instagram at the time.

In addition to Galitzine, the film will feature Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Duncan, aka Man-at-Arms and Jared Leto portraying He-Man’s arch nemesis Skeletor.

Over the last few months, fans have been eager for more updates regarding Masters of the Universe and Galitzine’s transformation into the hunky Prince Adam slash He-Man.

Fortunately, Deuxmoi gave us an exciting sneak peek at the film and the Handsome Devil star’s jaw-dropping new look.

On 13 February, the celebrity gossip Instagram account shared photos of a noticeably buff Galitzine getting arrested as his character while wearing a pink button-down and dark slacks.

While he isn’t wearing He-Man’s iconic loin cloth and silver chest plate, the snapshots highlight Galitzine’s muscular arms.

In addition to The Idea of You star’s physique, the photos also showcase a clear view of the legendary Power Sword, which transforms Prince Adam and his cat Cringer into He-Man and Battle Cat, respectively.

Naturally, the on-set photo leaks have been a hit with Galitzine’s fans, resulting in many taking to social media to share their hilarious and thirsty reactions.

One fan wrote: “The way even like this I would still let him smash the hell out of me, drives me crazy.“

Another fan tweeted: “Get him out of that button up and into the speedo.”

A third fan added: “PLEEEEASE HE LOOKS SO GOOD IM SCREAMING.”

The Masters of the Universe film is set to tell the story of Prince Adam’s return to Eternia after following his extensive stay on Earth due to a crash landing.

The synopsis reads: “10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword––the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor.

“But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

As of writing, Masters of the Universe will be released in theatres on 5 June 2026.

Check out more fan reactions below.