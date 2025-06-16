Nicholas Galitzine shows off beefy He-Man physique in new Masters of the Universe photos

Nicholas Galitzine shared an exciting update on his upcoming film, Masters of the Universe, with two new sizzling social media posts.

On 15 June, the Red, White & Royal Blue star announced that the highly anticipated action-adventure had concluded filming.

“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been the role of a lifetime, and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”

The post also included a new first-look photo of the Mary & George star wearing his character’s iconic costume.

In the exciting snapshot, a shadowed Galitzine is facing away from the camera, displaying his very wide and ripped back while standing in an action pose.

Even though the photo doesn’t have the best lighting or show the front of his costume, it does confirm that the 30-year-old will be wearing He-Man’s classic barely there loincloth, chest plate and brown boots.

On 16 June, Galitzine treated fans to more behind-the-scenes content from the Masters of the Universe set, including videos of his sweaty training sessions and new shots of his bulging biceps.

Naturally, the aforementioned posts elicited an array of thirsty responses on social media, with one fan writing: “A movie I’m going to watch a thousand times, and yes, it’s bc he’s so hot to me.“

Another Nicholas Galiztine enthusiast said what we were all thinking about the He-Man teaser photo: “First look. Come on, we’re thirsty. Give us a PROPER first look, front shot, and full lighting!! We want to see BUFF NICHOLAS!!!!”

A third fan tweeted: “I’m so not a muscle fan, but this is hot as shit. Fuuuuuuck.“

Masters of the Universe is set to tell the story of Prince Adam’s return to Eternia after his extensive stay on Earth due to a crash landing.

The synopsis reads: “10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword––the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor.

“But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

In addition to Galitzine, the forthcoming adaptation will feature Riverdale star Camila Mendes as Teela, Luther star Idris Elba as Duncan, aka Man-at-Arms and Suicide Squad’s Jared Leto portraying He-Man’s arch nemesis Skeletor.

Back in March, the lucky attendees of CinemaCon were given a sneak peek into the making of Masters of the Universe, which included footage of the larger-than-life sets and commentary from the cast and crew.

“We’re making a film I’ve spent my entire life dreaming about,“ director Travis Knight said in the video, per Gizmodo.

The teaser also included a few clips of Galitzine’s character sitting in a bedroom wearing civilian clothes similar to his cartoon counterpart.

“Bringing Eternia to life is no small task. The characters, the sets, the sheer scale. We’re doing it all. And with one thing in mind: to create an epic movie theatre experience for audiences around the world,“ the Red, White & Royal Blue star exclaimed.

As of writing, Masters of the Universe will be released in theatres on 5 June 2026.