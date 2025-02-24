Nicholas Galitzine goes shirtless as He-Man in first look at Masters of the Universe

A first official look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man has finally arrived.
On Monday (24 February), Amazon MGM Studios surprised fans when they dropped a new photo from the highly anticipated Masters of the Universe film.
“Eternia is in good hands. Here’s your first look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man with the Sword of Power in the upcoming film,” they wrote on social media.
The exciting snapshot gives a sneak peek at Galiztine wearing He–Man’s unforgettable outfit – including his golden writs guards and dazzling chest plate –while he holds the iconic Power Sword.
While the photo doesn’t include his face or a look at his character’s barely there loincloth bottoms, it clearly shows the Handsome Devil’s newly muscular build.
In addition to Amazon MGM Studios’ post, Galitzine celebrated the first look reveal on his Instagram account.
“After several months of intense training, I’m thrilled to share that we’re officially in production on #MastersOfTheUniverse,” he wrote.
“Our director, Travis Knight, has assembled the most incredible ensemble cast and created a stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding world. I can’t wait for you to see. More to come, but until then, here’s a sneak peek at the Sword of Power. By the power of Grayskull!”
Naturally, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement for the film and thirst over Galiztine’s jaw-dropping fitness transformation.
View this post on Instagram
One pop culture enthusiast wrote: “Oh my GOODNESS, THE SHOULDER THE V, THE HANDS.”
Another fan tweeted similar sentiments: “Eternia is in really good hands. Good arms. Good shoulders…”
A third Galitzine fan commented: “WHERE THE FULL PICTURE DONT PLAY WITH ME RN.”
Masters of the Universe is set to tell the story of Prince Adam’s return to Eternia after his extensive stay on Earth due to a crash landing.
The synopsis reads: “10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword––the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor.
First look of Nicholas Galitzine on the set of “Masters Of The Universe” as He-Man! pic.twitter.com/UCyddp42er
— Team Taynick (@teamtaynick) February 14, 2025
“But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”
In addition to Galitzine, the forthcoming adaptation will feature Riverdale star Camila Mendes as Teela, Luther star Idris Elba as Duncan, aka Man-at-Arms and Suicide Squad’s Jared Leto portraying He-Man’s arch nemesis Skeletor.
As of writing, Masters of the Universe will be released in theatres on 5 June 2026.
Check out more fan reactions below.
My gawd https://t.co/rbQyrUkLBW
— yummy (@minajbunzz) February 24, 2025
https://t.co/5AmU1qQVwq pic.twitter.com/OBcdwN4Bwe
— Ar 🙂 rwrb 2 lets go ✌️ (@connellschainx) February 24, 2025
what a beautiful necklace https://t.co/pjDTpo8GUj
— casey (@nickshazeleyes) February 24, 2025
I BEG YOUR FINEST PARDON?! https://t.co/HtIurKaJGp
— Val (@hgejfmw_hgejhsf) February 24, 2025
i need him https://t.co/Ll1bPXbLCy pic.twitter.com/iE3DuF57Py
— plum (@plumithia) February 24, 2025
OHMYFUCKINGGOD I AM SAT https://t.co/myBdn83Jd9
— rikamtekdi_me (lunar eclipse 🌘) (@MeRikamtekdi) February 24, 2025
it’s the vein for me… 👀🔥🖤🫠 https://t.co/isaPBXixxc pic.twitter.com/4jcdfKsfXm
— Mina 🇦🇷⭐⭐⭐𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚, 𝒉𝒖𝒉?🍰✌🏻 (@Spookyfromhell) February 24, 2025
No one is looking at that damn fork https://t.co/qfBl9lyA5A
— Vivi⁷ KSJ1 (@eternalhobis) February 24, 2025
i have watched rwrb like a hundred times and i do not recognise that shoulder omfg nick was working his ass off for this movie https://t.co/rgoJiSLr5z
— vynn 📨² (@hiidefs) February 24, 2025
Everyone after getting that Nicholas Galitzine IG notification… pic.twitter.com/x4qd1Bv42z
— Dani (@danidelle23) February 24, 2025
HOLY FUCK NICHOLAS GALITZINE pic.twitter.com/7TaUcJ1P7r
— MT (@theartim) February 24, 2025
NICHOLAS GALITZINE OMG DONT TEASE ME LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/uOR4PDeo1j
— roman. (@ALlENSUPER5TAR) February 24, 2025
for science 🫡 #TaylorZakharPerez #NicholasGalitzine pic.twitter.com/aWU44mA8oo
— miharaikko 💚 LacosTeeZeePee 🐊 (@miha_raikko) February 24, 2025
I can’t believe this is what Nicholas Galitzine is hiding under his oversize pink shirt. We will not survive Nick as He-Man. #MOTU pic.twitter.com/iDDkz84rDU
— Dani (@danidelle23) February 24, 2025
you’re laughing? someone that is not me is getting paid to apply fake sweat to nicholas galitzine while he looks like this and you’re laughing pic.twitter.com/2TQWY4Qu3y
— kəira ♡ (@keiranikole) February 24, 2025
y’all i gasped so loud… i see you nicholas galitzine… teasing body reveal on a random monday night pic.twitter.com/z0iX5fPiN6
— rosie (@nickyn0mates) February 24, 2025