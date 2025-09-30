Nicholas Alexander Chavez leaves fans parched with shirtless Nike x Jacquemus collab

Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s jaw-dropping body is on full display in Nike and Jacquemus’ new video.

On 23 September, the two fashion brands left fans hot and extremely parched after unveiling a brand-new campaign for their collaborative Moon Shoe, starring the Monsters actor.

In addition to sharing a dreamy photo of Chavez wearing the sneaker, Nike and Jacquemus released a playful promotional video that featured the 26-year-old in all his shirtless glory.

Directed by Oliver Handlee Pearch, the Flashdance-esque visual begins with a sweaty Chavez walking into a dance studio as Womack & Womack’s ‘Drive (First Gear)‘ plays in the background.

After stripping off his jacket, the handsome talent loses himself to the music and passionately dances across the room.

Toward the end of the video, a soaked Chavez ditches his shirt and performs a few more moves before the camera zooms in on his defined chest and abs.

Naturally, the commercial was an immediate hit with fans, who flocked to social media to share their candid and thirsty reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)

One fan on Instagram wrote: “I’ve watched this way too many times.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, commenting: “Uhm…I didn’t look at the shoes. Sorry.”

A third person joked: “I’m late to a work meeting cause I’m stuck in a loop here.”

In a statement, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus shared his vision for the Moon Shoe and why Chavez was the perfect fit for the campaign.

“Three years ago, when I visited the Nike Archives, I first came across the historic Moon Shoe. I saw a unique, minimal running shoe that was both timeless and modern in its simplicity and execution,” he said.

“I knew it was an opportunity to create a new story and reshape it in the Jacquemes way. Nicholas Chavez naturally embodies these aspects of sport sensuality and timeless beauty.”

Check out the full promo video here or below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)

The new issue of Gay Times, featuring King Princess, A Night Like This stars Alexander Lincoln and Jack Brett Anderson, NFL’s first trans cheerleader Justine Lindsay, and more, is out now – available exclusively to subscribers.