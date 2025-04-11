Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel will explore the “barely-suppressed sexual and creative chemistry” between Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare in the West End play, Born With Teeth.

From the Royal Shakespeare Company and Playful Productions, the “smart, sexy and irreverent” story from Liz Duffy Adams will chronicle the rivalry between the two literary icons as they’re “forced to collaborate on a new play” against the “backdrop of espionage, religious persecution and paranoia”.

As per the synopsis: “Across three secret meetings, the rival poets duel and flirt like young men with everything to lose. And with spies everywhere, betrayal comes knocking at the door.”

Born With Teeth will be directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Daniel Evans, who recently took on his first stage role in 14 years in Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II at the RSC, playing the role of Britain’s first ever ‘gay’ king.

Gatwa, who is best known for his BAFTA-nominated role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education (2019–2023) and as the 15th incarnation of the titular Doctor Who (2023–present), said he’s “so excited” to star in the play, teasing that there’s “a lot” of material for him to sink his “teeth into”.

“This is like no version of Shakespeare and Marlowe that I’ve ever seen before,” he added, “and I can’t wait for audiences to join us for the ride.”

Bluemel said: “To be stepping into the shoes of a young William Shakespeare is a huge thrill for any actor and I can’t wait to get started. When I read Liz Duffy Adams’ script, I was instantly drawn into the high-stakes world of these two rival playwrights and the incredible, creative chemistry they share.

“There’s a real freshness and vitality to Liz’s writing that speaks directly to our world, and I can’t wait for West End audiences to experience it for the first time”.

Bluemel memorably starred alongside Gatwa in Sex Education as Sean, the absent, drug-dealing brother of Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey).

His other credits include A Discovery of Witches (2018–2022), Killing Eve (2019–2022), Ten Percent (2022) and My Lady Jane (2024).

Born With Teeth premieres at Wyndham’s Theatre for a limited 11-week run from 13 August to 1 November. Tickets go on sale 16 April, with priority booking from 11 April. Visit here for more information.