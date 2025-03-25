“More connections and less waiting”: Grindr expands ‘Right Now’ feature to 15 new cities

Grindr has made it easier for users to find their ideal hookup.

On 25 March, the popular dating app announced an expansion of its new Right Now feature – first introduced in Australia and the greater Washington D.C. area in 2024.

The exciting intent-based feature allows users looking for an immediate connection to upload text and photos to a real-time feed – separate from the main grid.

In a statement, the Chief Product Officer at Grindr, AJ Balance, gave insight into the new feature, stating that it “empowers users to find exactly what they want, when they want it – without the guesswork.”

“We built this intention-based feature based on feedback from our community so they can connect with like-minded people, without wasting time on mismatched expectations,” he said.

“Too often, people start a conversation only realize they’re looking for different things – one person wants a date, the other a quick connection. Right Now makes it clear who’s available and what they’re looking for, in real-time.”

As of writing, Grindr’s Right Now is available to users in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Austin, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando, London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Amsterdam, and São Paulo.

People looking to use the feature will be given ten complimentary hour-long sessions per week that will refresh every Friday. Additional sessions will be available to purchase.

Check out Grindr’s blog for more information on Right Now.