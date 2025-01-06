As Aqua in Missing You, Mary Malone is on a mission to “empower” trans viewers

As Aqua in Missing You, a “witchy-woo yoga teacher” caught up in the bonkers disappearance of her detective BFF’s fiancée, Mary Malone has delivered much-needed trans rep to the Harlan Coben Netflix Universe.

The five-part drama, packed with more mind-boggling Coben-esque twists and turns, has followed in the record-breaking footsteps of its Michelle Keegan-led predecessor Fool Me Once as it sits comfortably at number-one on the British streamer (it even dethroned Squid Game). With the global reach of Coben’s mysteries and the lack of trans representation across genres, Malone hopes to “empower” members of her community and “help make some change”.

“I’m aware that a lot of people are going to see this. But I’m really hopeful that people who maybe haven’t met a trans person before—or at least didn’t know they had—will get to meet Aqua and realise she’s just another girl,” Malone tells GAY TIMES. “I hope that challenges people who feel a certain way about people like me.”

As Missing You continues to dominate both Netflix and the cultural zeitgeist, we sat down with Mary Malone to discuss her groundbreaking portrayal of Aqua, how the series offers a more progressive take on her character than the book, and her dream of starring in the trans edition of Fleabag. (Warning: minor spoilers ahead for Missing You.)

Missing You is currently number-one on Netflix. What a way to ring in the New Year?

Yeah, number one! Not bad for the 2nd of January to wake up to. I went to bed on the 31st of December like, ‘Does my life change tomorrow? What’s in store for me?’ I thought maybe there’s a world where no one’s even going to notice me, or nothing’s going to happen. But bit by bit, the messages started trickling in. I wasn’t a hundred percent sure if I was going to watch it straight away or not, but I had some mates over, and I got my partner a projector for Christmas. He was like, ‘Why don’t we just put one episode on’ And there it is—my giant face on the wall! One episode turned into two, and then three and four. We watched it all in one day. It felt good to see it all with the people I love.

You can’t just watch one episode of a Harlan Coben show and call it a day. I did all five in a row.

My friends keep saying that too. But it’s true, right? It’s those moments that really get you, twists and turns everywhere. You’re constantly tripping over yourself, and you think one thing, but then you don’t. It’s just wild being with all my people—everyone clacking their nails, screaming, wagging their fingers, just gagging. It must be hilarious for them to see their friend in something like this.

In the past year alone you’ve gone from Doctor Who to the West End to Harlan Coben…

It’s been a rollercoaster! It’s funny because, in some ways, it’s been loads of stuff, but I can’t say I’m constantly getting tons of auditions. It can be pretty limited for trans actors in terms of being seen for things. But a lot of opportunities have come through—Doctor Who was just a dream, that was fantastic, though a smaller role than Missing You. But I learned a lot from that job. Then Fangirls was something I’d been involved with for a few years. It was a project I’d worked on, and it was amazing to see it come to fruition. Now Netflix—what the hell?

Take me back to the start. What was the process like in securing the role of Aqua?

It was surprisingly the smoothest audition process of my life, which makes me think, ‘Oh, maybe this is how it goes when you’re going to get the role.’ I loved Aqua straight away. She made this joke about black tourmaline, and since I’m a crystal girl, I was like, ‘Okay, I see her!’ I enjoyed the scenes, did a tape, sent it in, and then they saw me in person. It was super chill. I was finishing one of my shifts at the bar when I got a call from my agent. She was like, ‘It’s you. You’ve got the part.’ So it all happened pretty quickly and with very little stress, which was really refreshing. I come from a theatre background, where we do rounds and rounds for things, so yeah, that was nice. It was amazing getting that call. You dream of getting those calls.