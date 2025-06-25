Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher and his partner pack on the PDA during French getaway

Ralf Schumacher’s PDA-packed vacation photos have left us swooning.

In July 2024, the former Formula One driver came out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Celebrating his relationship with partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne, Ralf wrote: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

The post also included a photo of the pair holding each other in front of a lush sunset.

Since that fateful day, Ralf has continued to embrace his queer identity and relationship with Étienne on social media and during public outings, such as their recent trip to St. Tropez, France.

On June 23, JustJared shared photos from the couple’s luxurious holiday, with one snapshot showcasing the happy couple soaking up the sun and cuddling on a luxurious yacht.

In another photo, Ralf and Étienne are featured taking a boat ride on a smaller vessel while sharing a few laughs and loving glances.

Alongside their time in St. Tropez, the pair’s French holiday included a stop in the Bordeaux region, which Étienne documented on his Instagram.

“After some time on the Basin d’Arcachon, we visit the most prestigious wines and chateaux around the Médoc and Saint Emilion. It’s a unique experience and an incredible chance to gain access to these mythical places,” he wrote.

Before coming out and vacationing on the French Riviera with his longtime partner, Ralf was a major force in the Formula One sphere, winning the Grand Prix six times across his 11-year career.

He is the younger brother of seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher, making them the only siblings to have each won a Formula One race.

Between 2001 and 2015, Ralf was married to former model Cora-Caroline Brinkmann, with whom he has a son, David, 22.

Since retiring, the former Formula One champion has lent his racing expertise to Sky Sport Germany as a co-commentator and pundit.

Check out all of Ralf and Étienne’s St Tropez vacation photos here.