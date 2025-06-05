Meet Agustín Della Corte: 11 steamy pics of the Olympo hunk

Meet Agustín Della Corte, one of the hunky stars of Netflix’s upcoming sports drama Olympo.

On 20 June, TV enthusiasts will finally be treated to the first season of the Spanish young adult series.

Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet and Ibai Abad, the new LGBTQIA+ show will explore the “sporting, emotional and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes” who will have to test the lengths they are willing to go to achieve success.

The official synopsis reads: “At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.

“But when Núria, her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realises that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

On June 4, the Netflix gods released the first official trailer for Olympo, which explored some of the show’s drama-packed storylines and sensual content.

The exciting preview also teased an array of queer moments and characters, including the captain of the High Performance Centre rugby team, Roque Pérez, portrayed by rising star Agustín Della Corte.

Before establishing a career in acting, the 27-year-old talent made waves as a professional rugby player. After making his international debut for Uruguay at the age of 19, Corte went on to compete in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

In 2020, the handsome athlete retired from the sport and officially launched his acting career, starring in films like Society of the Snow, Linda, and Papeles.

In light of the Olympo‘s upcoming premiere, we curated 11 steamy photos of Corte to tide viewers over.

In addition to Corte, Olympo is set to star Clara Galle as Amaia Olaberria, Agustín Della Corte as Roque Pérez, Nuno Gallego as Cristian Delallave, Nira Osahia as Zoe Moral, María Romanillos as Núria Bórges, Marti Cordero as Charlie Lago, Juan Perales as Sebas Senghor and Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian.

More incoming: Laura Ubach as Peque, Juan López-Tagle as Jacobo Fuentes, Alexandra Prokhorova as Svetlana, Melina Matthews as Jana Castro, Mario de la Rosa as Javier Montes and Andy Duato.

Watch the first trailer for Olympo below.