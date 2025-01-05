Limitless Win hosts Ant and Dec tease plans to bring back their drag alter egos

Ant and Dec may be dusting off their fabulous drag personas for a new performance.

Back in 2022, the beloved presenter duo teamed up with Drag Race UK alums to showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent on their hit series Saturday Night Takeaway.

With the help of Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, and the late talent The Vivienne, the pair transformed into their sickening drag alter egos, Lady Antionette and Miss Donna Lee, to deliver a sickening performance of an original song ‘We Werk Together.”

The iconic event also featured appearances from Drag Race host RuPaul and his Good Judy/staple Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who introduced Ant and Dec’s portion of the performance.

Lastly, the TV personalities made ‘We Werk Together’ available to stream and download, with the net proceeds going to the UK-based charity The Trussell Trust.

In a recent interview with Metro.uk, Ant and Dec reflected on their unforgettable drag debut, including the postive impact it had on viewers.

“The people stopping you and talking to us about it afterwards was huge – more so than any other end of the show-show,” Ant told the news outlet.

Dec echoed similar sentiments, adding: “It meant more than we realised. We’ve always had a good relationship with the community, and even back in the days of PJ and Duncan playing G-A-Y, we always loved doing that.

“But we definitely felt a sense of appreciation after we did the drag, especially from younger people just saying that meant such a lot.”

Ant and Dec also opened up about the possibility of Lady Antionette and Miss Donna Lee returning after their representative teased to Metro.uk that they were “working on a plan.”

“The plan was to bring the girls back. Miss Donna Lee and Lady Antionette to do Mighty Hoopla,” Dec continued.

“And we’re like, ‘it took us four in hours to get into that.’ I’ve got a newfound respect for anybody in high heels.”

While the beloved talents are set to bring back Lady Antionette and Miss Donna Lee, their first drag experience helped them realise that the process is far from easy.

“It’s tough though, it’s a skill, so we had to put rehearsals into it, a lot of time and effort. We wanted to come up with personas and all of it – you can’t just whack on a frock and think suddenly you’re a drag artist. We learned a lot that week,” Ant said.

Mighty Hoopla is set to kick off on 31 May at Brockwell Park in London and will feature Ciara, Kesha, JoJo, Loren, Adore Delano, Big Freedia and Black Peppa as headliners.

For more information about this year’s exciting festival, click here.