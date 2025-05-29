Lilo & Stitch star Tia Carrere gushes over her trans son Jude: “He’s such a sweetheart”

Film and TV icon Tia Carrere has opened up about her trans son Jude for the first time.

The beloved talent revealed the exciting news to PEOPLE after Jude attended the world premiere of the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch in her stead.

Carrere, who voiced Nani in the 2002 animated feature of the same name, stars in the 2025 adaptation as a new character named Mrs Kekoa.

When asked if Jude would follow in her acting footsteps, the Wayne’s World star told the publication: “He doesn’t love the spotlight. He’s more introverted, so he definitely won’t go into acting or singing like I did. But he’s a great artist.”

While the silver screen and musical stage may not be in the cards for her son, Carrere revealed that a career in the medical field or working with animals could be an option.

“He’s very matter-of-fact. He knows who he is, and he’s very happy,” the AJ and the Queen star continued.

“He’s such a sweetheart, he’s like the therapist to all the other kids. When his friends go out drinking or partying too hard, he’s always the designated driver, that kind of caring friend you can always lean on. I did a good job with that. But I don’t want to congratulate myself too much! He’s his own person!”

Carrere joins the growing number of Hollywood parents who have beautifully showcased support for their trans children.

Back in April, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro expressed unwavering support for his trans daughter Airyn after she came out in an interview feature with Them.

“I loved and supported Aaron as my Aaron, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter,” he told Variety. “I don’t know what the big deal is. I love all my children.”

Scary Movie star Marlon Wayans has also been a vocal supporter of his trans son Kai. In November 2023, Wayans first opened up about his “complete unconditional love” for Kai and his gender identity on the Breakfast Club podcast.

The following year, the White Chicks star showcased his support for his son – and the entire LGBTQIA+ community – when he uploaded a heartwarming Instagram post for Pride Month.

Lastly, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have made waves for their unwavering support of their daughter Zaya, who came out as trans in 2019 at the age of 12.

