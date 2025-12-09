Although Christmas is camp as tits, holiday films have been surprisingly slow to embrace queerness. No more!

In recent years, the yuletide has been delightfully queerified, with networks and streaming services putting LGBTQIA+ stories front and center in Mariah Carey’s annual holiday season — from Netflix’s Single All The Way to Lifetime’s The Holiday Sitter and Hulu’s Happiest Season, the latter making history as the first gay Christmas film released by a major studio.

If you’re tired of watching Will Ferrell parade around as an eccentric elf-human or Catherine O’Hara play a negligent parent, it’s time to check out some of these recent LGBTQIA+ films that are well on their way to becoming Christmas classics.