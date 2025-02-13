“Let’s make history together dahhlings!”: Mariah Carey to headline Brighton Pride

Lambs, assemble! Mariah Carey is finally set to headline Brighton Pride.

On 13 February, it was announced that the Songbird Supreme will bring her iconic discography to Pride on the Park, headlining the event on 2 August.

Carey will originally set to headline in 2020, until COVID halted her plans.

In a video announcing her appearance, Carey said: “Let’s make history together, dahhhlings! See you at Pride on the Park 2025.”

Accompanied by one of her official Pride merch fans, featuring the cover of her beloved album Rainbow, the icon continued: “I can’t wait to see all of your beautiful faces. […] It’s going to be a scorcher!”

This year’s theme for Brighton Pride is “Ravishing Rage”, which organisers described as a “celebration of resilience, spirit, passion and unity”.

Paul Kemp, Managing Director, said in a statement: “We are beyond thrilled to have the global icon Mariah Carey headline Pride on the Park this year.

“We were so excited to have her join us in 2020 and absolutely gutted the show couldn’t go ahead due to pandemic restrictions that summer. Pride is always an amazing weekend of celebration and inclusiveness of our city, and this year is going to be incredibly momentous.

“Our annual community parade will kickstart proceedings and with this year’s theme of Ravishing Rage, we march with unstoppable energy and fearless spirit, turning adversity into triumph. We can’t wait to show you everything that we’ve got planned for Pride ‘25.”

With over 200 million album sales and a record-breaking 19 number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including ‘Emotions’, ‘Hero’, ‘Fantasy’, ‘Honey’, ‘We Belong Together’ and ‘Touch My Body’, it will undeniably be an iconic performance.