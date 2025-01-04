“Let’s have some fun”: Drag Race star Kameron Michaels joins OnlyFans

Drag Race star Kameron Michaels has ushered in a new era.

In 2018, the beloved drag talent first made waves with fans when he competed on the 10th season of RuPual’s Drag Race.

During his time in the competition, the self-proclaimed “Bodybuilder Barbie” won the Rusical challenge, delivered an array of sickening looks and established himself as a lip-sync assassin.

While he ended season 10 as a runner-up, Kameron has continued to thrive within the Drag Race sphere, appearing as a lip sync assassin on All Stars 6 and starring in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas.

Now, it looks like the talented performer is expanding his business outside of the drag industry.

On 1 January, Kameron revealed his new OnlyFans account – which he said will feature “full frontal nudity” starting Valentine’s Day.

“Welcome to the other side of Kameron Michaels. I promise you’re gonna like it here! I’m happy to have you here and happy to share the side of me you won’t find anywhere else. Please be courteous and respectful. Now, let’s have some fun,” he wrote via his profile.

However, Kameron’s entry into the adult entertainment world isn’t the only new venture he’ll be taking on.

That same day, the 38-year-old reality TV star posted on Instagram about his new health and fitness business, Kameron Michaels Fitness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kameron Michaels (@kameronmichaels)

“Happy New Year. I’ve dreamed of this moment for years, and it’s finally time! All this quiet time from my socials has been spent working hard to bring you something I’ve wanted to do from the very beginning. Kameron Michaels Fitness is officially launching soon!” he wrote.

“Health and Fitness has been a passion of mine for years, and I finally made this goal my priority. I took the time, I hit the books, and I am so proud to tell you I am a certified personal trainer. I can’t wait to help you fall in love with YOU.”

While Kameron is set to be booked and busy with his new businesses, he confirmed that his persona will still be active, adding: “NO, this is not a goodbye to drag. You will still see me around.”

Shortly after revealing the exciting news, fans and his Drag Race peers took to his Instagram comment section to shower him with support.

One fan on Instagram wrote: “I’m happy for this new journey for you handsome.”

Drag Race France host Nicky Doll commented: “Congrats bb, you deserve it! We will be watching, training and sweating!”

Kameron’s OnlyFans is currently open to subscribers, and details regarding his fitness program will be released soon.