Finally! Lady Gaga reveals date and trailer for Chromatica Ball film

Pop emergency incoming: Lady Gaga is finally set to release the concert film for The Chromatica Tour.

Recorded in 2022, Gaga Chromatica Ball is set to premiere 25 May on HBO and Max in select territories, with air dates still to be announced for countries such as the UK, Italy, Germany, India and Japan.

In a post on social media, Gaga said she’s “so excited” to “finally share The Chromatica Ball film with the world”, describing the tour as a “time of immense creativity” as a result of the fashion, dancing and music.

“Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other—you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget,” she wrote.

“Stadium after stadium. Sold out crowds. The deafening singalongs.”

Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO’s late night and specials programming, hailed Gaga as a “complete powerhouse” and “once-in-a-lifetime artist who never holds back”.

“And Gaga Chromatica Ball puts her endless list of talents on full display,” she said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with her once again for this breathtaking concert special.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comprising of 20 shows, The Chromatica Ball started on 17 July 2022 in Dusseldorf and came to an end on 17 September in the same year.

The acclaimed tour – which GAY TIMES gave five stars – was in support of her sixth studio album, Chromatica, which spawned the number-one smasher ‘Rain On Me’, featuring Ariana Grande.

It also includes her house/dance-pop banger ‘Stupid Love’, mental health anthem ‘911’, the Blackpink-assisted house tune ‘Sour Candy’ and fan-favourite album track ‘Free Woman’.

Gaga performed a plethora of her hits on the tour, including ‘Poker Face’, ‘Bad Romance’, ‘Born This Way’, ‘Shallow’, ‘Always Remember Us This Way’ and ‘Hold My Hand’.

Since Chromatica’s release in 2020, Gaga has gone on to release another studio album with the late Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, and starred as Patrizia Reggiani in the biopic crime drama House of Gucci (2021), for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and BAFTA.

The pop icon is set to star in the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie à Deux, as Harley Quinn. A musical, the film will follow the title character Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) as he falls in love with Harley while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital.

Folie à Deux will be released 4 October – watch the bonkers trailer here or below.