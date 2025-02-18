Lady Gaga shares “chaotic” tracklist for new album MAYHEM, including two bonus tracks

Lady Gaga has unveiled the official tracklist for her seventh studio album, MAYHEM.

Due for release on 7 March, the pop icon’s forthcoming record will feature 14 tracks – including her worldwide smash hits ‘Disease,’ ‘Abracadabra,‘ and ‘Die With a Smile’ ft Bruno Mars – and a new collaboration with Gesaffelstein, one of the leading producers on the album.

Due to the aforementioned singles marking her triumphant return to the pop genre,“ MAYHEM is undeniably Gaga’s most anticipated album to date.

The Grammy winner’s announcement also revealed not one but two bonus tracks, ‘Kill For Love,‘ and ‘Can’t Stop The High.‘

Naturally, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement over MAYHEM‘s tracklist.

One Little Monster tweeted: “MOTHER WE ARE MAYHEM READY.”

Another fan commented: “Gesaffelstein officially confirmed, and these cvnty a$$ titles, oh my god, her best album is imminent.“

A third Lady Gaga enthusiast added: “This is for the girls who understood artpop ONLY.“

As previously mentioned, MAYHEM is set to see Gaga return to the world of pop five years after the release of her critically acclaimed 2020 album Chromatica.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

According to a press release, the new album “reinvents her early sound with a kaleidoscopic approach that draws from her expansive musical library while embracing a fresh and fearless artistic process”.

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,“ Gaga said in a statement. She described the black-and-white cover as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

While we’re still a few weeks away from MAYHEM, Gaga’s pop return has already made an unforgettable mark on the charts.

Upon its release, ‘Disease‘ debuted at number 14 on the Billboard Global 200 and number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 – which marked her twenty-seventh top-forty record on the coveted ranking.

‘Die With A Smile’ also broke massive records, selling over 14,000 digital copies in its first four days and debuting at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in August.

In January, the critically acclaimed ballad bumped up to the number-one spot on the aforementioned chart, resulting in Gaga becoming the third artist – behind Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson – to have multiple number-one hits across three decades.

Lastly, her recently released single ‘Abracadabra,‘ snagged the number one spot on Billboards Hot Dance/Pop Songs Chart, which became the second chart-topper in the survey’s history.

The full tracklist for MAYHEM is as follows:

‘ DISEASE ‘ ‘ ABRACADABRA’ ‘ GARDEN OF EDEN ‘ ‘ PERFECT CELEBRITY ‘ ‘ VANISH INTO YOU’ ‘KILLAH’ (FEAT. GESAFFELSTEIN) ‘ZOMBIEBOY ‘ ‘ LOVEDRUG ‘ ‘ HOW BAD DO U WANT ME ‘ ‘DON’T CALL TONIGHT ‘ ‘ SHADOW OF A MAN ‘ ‘THE BEAST ‘ ‘ BLADE OF GRASS ‘ ‘ DIE WITH A SMILE’ (FEAT. BRUNO MARS)

Check out more fan reactions to the news below.