Little Monsters are “freaking out” over Lady Gaga’s new banger ‘Garden of Eden’

Little Monsters are going wild over the preview of Lady Gaga’s upcoming track ‘Garden of Eden’.

Set to be included on the pop icon’s seventh studio album Mayhem, out Friday (7 March), the dance banger has been previewed via the social media accounts for… ESPN. (Yeah, we were confused too!)

According to the sports channel, the song will be ESPN F1’s “anthem for the 2025 season”.

One of the most anticipated songs off Mayhem, the snippet reveals Gaga’s raucous vocals, a rebellious dance-rock beat and lyrics such as, “I’ll take you to the Garden of Eden” and “You’re out of candy, I will get you more”.

The song was immediately compared to Gaga’s sound on The Fame, with fans celebrating how she’s “reheating” her debut album’s “nachos”.

“It’s giving The Fame era and I love that so f*ckin much,” wrote one fan, with another tweeting: “This is so cvnty haha no matter gay straight or bi.”

A third said: “Lady Gaga knew exactly what she was doing opening MAYHEM with Disease, Abracadabra and Garden of Eden… SMASH HIT AFTER SMASH HIT. Her new magnum opus is coming.”

Mayhem will include the singles ‘Disease’ and ‘Abracadabra’, the latter of which became Gaga’s highest-charting solo debut on Spotify and her best-performing solo single in the UK since ‘Born This Way’ in 2011.

It is also set to feature her Bruno Mars collaboration, ‘Die With A Smile’, aka Spotify’s longest-running global number-one in history.

Additional songs on the album are as follows: ‘Perfect Celebrity’, ‘Vanish Into You’, ‘Killah’ (featuring Gesaffelstein), ‘Zombieboy’, ‘LoveDrug’, ‘How Bad Do U Want Me’, ‘Don’t Call Tonight’, ‘Shadow of a Man’, ‘The Beast’ and ‘Blade of Grass’.

Exclusive editions will include ‘Kill for Love’ and ‘Can’t Stop the High’.

On 8 March, one day after the release of Mayhem, Gaga will be the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. It will mark her second time as host and fifth as performer. She previously did the double whammy in October 2013, where she performed her ARTPOP favourites ‘Do What U Want’ and ‘Gypsy’.

If the Gay Gods are listening, Gaga will likely perform ‘Disease’, ‘Abracadabra’ and maybe single number three. Whatever the case, Mayhem is already an era for the history books!

Listen to a snippet of ‘Garden of Eden’, and check out the best reactions from Little Monsters, below.