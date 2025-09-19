Kristin Chenoweth responds to backlash over her Charlie Kirk post: “I had a human moment”

Kristin Chenoweth has responded to fan backlash over her reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death

On 10 September, the conservative figure was shot and killed during his outdoor talk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Following Kirk’s death, Chenoweth commented on one of the former’s pinned Instagram posts, writing: “I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But still.”

The Wicked star also reshared her husband, Josh Bryant’s, reaction to the shooting via her Instagram story.

“Such a sad, senseless, and disgusting act! Wow… prayers for the Kirk family and prayers for our nation,” Bryant wrote, with Chenoweth adding in a comment, “Very sad. Bad for America.”

Shortly after sharing her comments, the Holidate star received backlash from LGBTQIA+ fans, who expressed confusion over the “perspectives” she shared with Kirk.

Prior to his murder, the 31-year-old used his platform to prop up right-wing talking points, which often targeted the LGBTQIA+ community, trans rights, immigration, people of colour, and abortion rights.

On 18 September, Chenoweth addressed the fan backlash during an interview with Spectrum News/NY1’s Frank DiLella.

“Your post, Kristin, was met with mixed reactions,” DiLella started, resulting in The Holiday Junkie actress responding: “Mixed? You’re being kind.”

After highlighting her big LGBTQIA+ following and Kirk’s public opposition to same-sex marriage and trans rights, Chenoweth was asked what she hoped to convey with her post.

“I’m sorry if emotion gets involved here, forgive me. I saw what happened online with my own eyes, and I had a human moment of reflection just right then,” she explained.

“I came to understand that my comment hurt some folks, and that hurt me so bad. I would never. It’s no secret that I’m a Christian. That I’m a person of faith. It’s also no secret that I am an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. And for some, that doesn’t go together, but for me it always has and it always will.”

You can watch Chenoweth’s full interview below.