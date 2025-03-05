Heartstopper’s Kit Connor reflects on his friendship with Joe Locke and their industry journey

Kit Connor opened up about his friendship with Joe Locke and their journey in the industry during a heartwarming interview.

Back in April 2022, the two beloved talents skyrocketed to superstardom following the release of their hit Netflix series Heartstopper.

Since that fateful day, Connor and Locke have continued to make massive waves in the industry, with the pair making their Broadway debuts in Romeo & Juliet and Sweeney Todd, respectively, and landing lead roles in critically acclaimed films and TV shows.

On 2 March, the Agatha All Along star and The Wild Robot talent crossed off another accomplishment on their career bucket list when they attended their first Academy Awards ceremony – which also featured an appearance from their Heartstopper co-star, Yasmin Finney.

While on the red carpet, Connor reflected on his and Locke’s journey in the film/TV industry and their close friendship during an interview with Variety.

“We really did grow together, and I feel like we’ve sort of grown up in the same sphere and on the same job and have really, I like to think, been there for each other throughout it all,” he told journalist Marc Malkin.

“And yeah, it feels really special to both be here at our first Oscars together and yeah, it’s going to be a good day.”

When Malkin asked if they coordinated their arrival times, Connor joked: “I think he asked me when I was going to show up because we tend to try to correlate a little bit… and I think I may have been slightly late, maybe a little bit.”

Connor’s heartwarming interview was a hit with fans, with many gushing about the actor’s heartwarming bond with Locke and their growing careers.

“Fucking crying at that little smile when the guy says they’re appearing at their first Oscars together. Kit Connor, the man that you are,” one fan tweeted.

Another Connor and Locke enthusiast wrote: “I love the friendship they have and seeing them achieve so many things at the same time. They are both so talented and deserve all the best in the world *yes I’m crying*”

Connor’s recent interview comes a few weeks after he ended his critically acclaimed run as Romeo Montague in Broadway’s Romeo Juliet.

The Rocketman talent is now shifting gears to the release of his new A24 film Warfare, which is set to hit theatres on 11 April.

As mentioned in the interview, Locke recently wowed TV viewers and Marvel fans with his performance as Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, in Disney+’s Agatha All Along, a spin-off of WandaVision.

While Heartstopper’s future has yet to be confirmed, the two young talents will likely reprise their roles as Nick and Charlie if the show is given a season four renewal.

We can’t wait to see what else Connor and Locke achieve!