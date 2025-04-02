Kit Connor and Charles Melton share a kiss – internet “implodes”

Kit Connor and Charles Melton have locked lips!

The two actors are currently promoting their upcoming A24 film Warfare, also starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Joseph Quinn, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Noah Centineo and Henry Zaga.

Earlier this week, Connor, Melton, Poulter, Quinn and D’Pharaoh covered the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, which was accompanied by an intimate behind-the-scenes video.

In a clip posted to EW’s TikTok page, Melton can be seen planting a kiss on his Heartstopper co-star, causing the internet to – in the words of one fan – “implode”.

“This kiss was everything—nothing else matters right now. Should’ve been me tho,” one fan wrote on Twitter/X, while another said: “This is exactly the representation i asked the universe for.”

A third commented: “Truly can not escape that clip of Kit Connor and Charles Melton kissing.” (See more hilarious reactions below.)

The cast of Walfare have become close since filming commenced in May 2024.

Later that year, Connor told Loewe that his camera roll consisted of “a lot of shirtless pictures of” Melton. Then, in October, the Riverdale star interviewed Connor—whom he nicknamed “baby face”—for Hero Magazine.

In their Entertainment Weekly interview, the cast also shared their respective nicknames for each other: Quinn is “Funcle”, Melton is “Top”, Poulter is “Daddy”, D’Pharaoh is “DP”, “Baby Ray” and “Dozer”, while Conor is, as mentioned “Baby Face”.

Directed and written by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, Warfare is based on the former’s experiences as a U.S. Navy SEAL during the Iraq War. The film, which takes place in real-time, follows a platoon of Navy SEALs on a mission through insurgent territory in 2006.

Warfare will be released by A24 on 11 April.