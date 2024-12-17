King of Drag: Murray Hill to host first ever drag king competition series

Attention, drag fans! A drag king competition series is finally headed our way.

According to Variety, the upcoming show – which is titled King of Drag – will be hosted by legendary comedian Murray Hill and available to stream on the LGBTQIA+ platform Revry.

In a statement to the aforementioned news outlet, the Drag Me to Dinner host expressed his excitement for the project, describing it as “long overdue.”

“I started performing in 1995, so it’s long overdue for the kings to take center stage. This vibrant community deserves to be in the spotlight, and I’ll be their biggest hype man,” Murray exclaimed.

“I can’t wait to work with the kings and introduce them to the biggest audience possible, thanks to Revry. That’s showbiz.”

Christopher J Rodriguez, Revry’s co-founder and chief content officer, echoed similar sentiments in a separate statement.

“King of Drag is one of the most ambitious original programs we’ve ever developed. We’re going to give the drag competition format a run for its money and give audiences something fresh and original,” he said.

“We are overjoyed to have Murray Hill host the series and introduce a new world of drag to global audiences. His comedy, wit, and experience will be a perfect match for a series that promotes a passionate group in the LGBTQ+ community who are blazing their own trails and carving new paths within the entertainment industry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher J. Rodriguez (@unofficiallychristopher)

According to a press release, King of Drag will consist of six episodes and follow eight of America’s most promising drag king performers as they compete for the crown and ‘King of Drag’ title.

The LGBTQIA+ platform also teased that the upcoming series won’t “rehash the format of other drag competition shows.”

“Producers will showcase drag king’s unique talents, including comedy, unconventional performances, and timely commentary on masculinity, which has been part of the drag king subculture for decades,” the release added.

“In each episode, we will learn more about the individual king’s backstory, what motivates them, and their goals for kinging.”

As of this writing, applications for King of Drag are open. The submission deadline is scheduled for 5 January 2025. Click here for audition instructions.

Stay tuned for more information about the exciting new series.