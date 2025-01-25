Kameron Michaels reveals if he’ll collab with other Drag Race OnlyFans creators

Kameron Michaels has opened up about his OnlyFans and potentially collaborating with other Drag Race creators.

Earlier this month, the beloved talent surprised fans when he officially joined the popular internet subscription website.

“Welcome to the other side of Kameron Michaels. I promise you’re gonna like it here! I’m happy to have you here and happy to share the side of me you won’t find anywhere else. Please be courteous and respectful. Now, let’s have some fun,” he wrote via his profile.

In addition to showing a more intimate side of himself, Kameron promised fans that he would be delivering “full frontal nudity” starting on Valentine’s Day.

Since that fateful day, the self-proclaimed ‘Bodybuilder Barbie’ has treated fans to new and exclusive content on the platform, uploading 28 posts as of writing.

In a recent interview with Pride, Kameron opened up about his OnlyFans journey, revealing that he had quietly created his profile four years ago.

“It’s been waiting in the wings this entire time. 2025 is the year that I do exactly what I want to do, regardless of what people think. I’m having fun so far,” he told the news outlet.

Kameron also discussed his decision to release his profile in 2025 rather than 2018, following his Drag Race debut.

“I should have done it back then, but I was worried about the impact it would have on my career. In 2025, we’re not really caring for opinions that don’t serve me,” he explained.

With his OnlyFans journey showing no signs of slowing down, Kameron teased that his content would become progressively “spicer” as time passed.

Lastly, the 38-year-old performer answered the burning question of whether he’ll collaborate with other Drag Race alum featured on the platform.

“People have asked! As of right now, there are no plans for that, but never say never. Who knows? I might be willing to explore that down the road,” he said.

Some of his Drag Race sisters that have profiles on OnlyFans include Adore Delano (Drag Race US), Gothy Kendoll (Drag Race UK), Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany), Milk (Drag Race US), Willam (Drag Race US), Pearl (Drag Race US), Gia Gunn (Drag Race US), Dahlia Sin (Drag Race US) and Gala Varo (Drag Race Mexico) to name a few.

OnlyFans isn’t the only project Kameron will be busy with throughout 2025.

On 1 January, the LA-based performer rang in the new year by announcing his new health and fitness business, Kameron Michaels Fitness.

“Health and Fitness has been a passion of mine for years, and I finally made this goal my priority. I took the time, I hit the books, and I am so proud to tell you I am a certified personal trainer. I can’t wait to help you fall in love with YOU,” he wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post.

While Kameron is booked and busy, he assured fans that he won’t be leaving behind his drag persona, adding: “You will still see me around.”