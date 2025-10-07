Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous creator shuts down backlash over queer kiss

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous creator has responded to the anti-LGBTQIA+ critics over the show’s same-sex kiss.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk spearheaded a right-wing wave of hate toward Netflix and their LGBTQIA+ inclusive animated cartoons.

It all started on 30 September, after conservative social media accounts reshared a scene from Dead End: Paranormal Park that featured the main character saying he was transgender.

Based on Hamish Steele’s DeadEndia graphic novels and Cartoon Hangover’s Too Cool! Cartoons web short, the series focuses on a group of employees at a theme park slash haunted house, which also happens to be a portal to hell.

In response to Libs of TikTok’s post claiming that the series was “pushing pro-transgender on children,” Musk wrote, “That is not okay.”

Since then, Musk has continued his hateful tirade against the streamer’s LGBTQIA+ inclusion by calling on his 227.2 million followers to cancel Netflix “for the health of your kids.”

He also targeted another Netflix show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, after right-wing social media influencer Lila Rose slammed the show for including a kiss between queer characters Yaz (Yasmina Fadoula) and Sammy (Samantha Gutierrez).

“There is no need to have a kissing scene, especially a lesbian kissing scene, in a children’s show. This is pushing an agenda. There are other options. There are other streaming networks,” Musk wrote.

Like Dead End: Paranormal Park, the Tesla CEO’s tweet sparked even more right-wing backlash and a wide range of hate comments.

In response to the criticism, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous creator released a statement shutting down Musk and the people accusing the show and Netflix of “pushing an agenda.”

“Hey. So, I created this show (before handing it off to an incredibly talented group of writers & animators). And no one was trying to push anything on viewers. We were just trying to dramatise the full range of human experience, which includes same-sex relationships. That’s all,” he wrote in a quote tweet of Rose’s post.

In a follow-up comment, Stentz added: “Conservative Christians, I say sincerely that the only thing I am trying to push on your kids is, ‘You are stronger and smarter and braver than you realise. Believe in yourself, take care of your friends and help others (and animals) where you can.'”

Set during the events of Jurassic World, Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers who are “chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar.”

The synopsis adds: “But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.”

During its five-season run, Camp Cretaceous received rave reviews for expanding the Jurassic World canon, its captivating storylines, and diversity.

Two years after its series finale, a sequel show titled Jurassic World: Chaos Theory was released on Netflix in May 2024.

For more information about Elon Musk’s complete anti-LGBTQIA+ track record, click here.