Jonathan Bailey releases final drop of “sl*tty little glasses” for LGBTQIA+ charity

Jonathan Bailey is releasing a second – and final – drop of his “sl*tty little” Loomis sunglasses.

Earlier this year, the Wicked star teamed up with Cubitts and the Shameless Fund – his foundation that raises money for LGBTQIA+ charities through brand collaborations – to launch a limited-edition pair of sunglasses named after his beloved Jurassic World character.

The first drop sold out instantly, drawing attention from stars like Kylie Minogue and Cara Delevingne.

A final 1,000 pairs go live for pre-order today at 3pm BST on Cubitts.com, with Bailey’s Wicked co-stars — including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh — helping spread the word.

Bailey, who is also a patron for the LGBTQIA+ youth charity Just Like Us, previously said: “I’ve worn Cubitts for nearly a decade — they’re a powerhouse brand with serious style, headed by a super cool team. It was a no-brainer for Dr. Henry Loomis to wear them.

“I’m thrilled that The Shameless Fund’s first collaboration of 2025 is with Cubitts. This is a pair of glasses that make everyone look sexy, feel sexy and make the world seem sexier. Right now, we all could use a rose-tinted perspective. Go wild!”

The “sl*tty little glasses” meme was born after the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, when the internet lost it over Bailey’s character Dr. Henry Loomis and his eyewear.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bailey described the frenzy as a “hormonal explosion linked to optical supports” – very accurate – and happily declared: “Let’s have a summer of sl*tty little glasses!”

Grossing more than $800 million worldwide, Jurassic World Rebirth stands as the year’s fourth highest-grossing release and a defining moment in Bailey’s ascent as a box office force.

It comes on the heels of Wicked: Part 1, which not only became the most successful musical in cinema history but also secured 10 Academy Award nominations and critical acclaim as one of the century’s finest films.

Its sequel, Wicked: For Good, opens 21 November – check out the first trailer below.