“My husbands!:” Fellow Travelers fans react to Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer’s reunion

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer had a long-awaited Fellow Travelers reunion, and fans are ecstatic.

On 23 February, the White Collar star attended a performance of the Bridge Theater’s new production of Richard II, starring the hunky Bridgerton and Wicked star.

“What a phenomenal performance by @jbayleaf, and the entire cast of Richard II at the @_bridgetheatre,” Bomer wrote on Instagram.

“Beautifully directed and acted. If you’re in London, don’t miss it. And if you’re not in London, it’s worth the trip! Congratulations my friend! Now through May 10.”



Thankfully, the gay gods made sure that we’d see Bomer and Bailey’s reunion – with photos and videos of them at the backstage door flooding social media after the show.

In one wholesome clip, Bailey brought Bomer to a fan who had Fellow Travelers tattooed on their forearm.

“Thank you for stepping out, Matt. Fellow Travelers means everything to me,” the fan exclaimed in the video.

In response, Bomer expressed his gratitude to the individual, telling them: “Wow, that’s incredible!”

Bailey added: “I had to show him that amazing tattoo.”

Of course, the pair’s reunion and aforementioned video was an immediate hit with fans.

One Bailey and Bomer enthusiast wrote: “Beautiful friendship!! I love them.”

Another fan tweeted: “In 2025. Please protect them and their friendship from all evils.”

A third user added, “HawkTim together again,” alongside a string of crying face emojis.

“Matt hopping on that 10 hrs flight to go support his Jonny! I love my dads!!!” another fan commented.

Back in October 2023, Fellow Travelers captivated LGBTQIA+ TV viewers worldwide.

Based on the lauded Thomas Mallon novel of the same name, the Paramount Plus series follows a “volatile” gay romance in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington.

Bomer and Bailey respectively led the series as Hawkins Fuller and Tim Laughlin, with their affair coinciding with Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn’s declaration of war on “subversives and sexual deviants”.

Fellow Travelers chronicles the highs and lows of their relationship over the course of four decades whilst exploring the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the “drug-fueled disco hedonism” of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

Additional cast members include Jelani Alladin as Marcus Gaines, Linus Roache as Senator Wesley Smith, Noah J. Ricketts as Frankie Hines, Allison Williams as Lucy Smith, Will Brill as Roy Cohn and Chris Bauer as Senator Joseph McCarthy.

Upon its release, the show received universal acclaim, with viewers and critics praising the series for its stellar acting performances, gripping subject matter and the electric chemistry between Bomer and Bailey.

The show also made waves during the 2024 award cycle, earning two Golden Globes nominations and three Primetime Emmy Awards – including Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actor for Bomer and Bailey, respectively.

While Fellow Travelers has been billed as a “miniseries”, showrunner Ron Nyswaner and producer Robbie Rogers told Entertainment Weekly in September 2023 that it could possibly develop into an anthology that would “track different queer fellow travelers across history”.

“Yes, I think that there are many stories to be told, and Robbie and I have spoken in detail. Because of the strike, we haven’t spoken to any of our studio executives about it,” said Nyswaner.

In a follow-up conversation with GAY TIMES, Nyswaner said he hasn’t “shared“ those discussions with his “employers, so this will be news to them!”

Describing the series as “one of the greatest experiences“ of his life, the creator teased of the show’s future: “If I can continue, in some way, that’s a conversation to be had with the people who will be financing that. But, we will be having that conversation.”

