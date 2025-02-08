“It’s my turn to be your agony uncle:” Jonathan Bailey gives sage life advice to fans

Jonathan Bailey has added another role to his impressive resume: Handsome life coach.

On 5 February, the beloved actor teamed up with Britsh Vogue for the publication’s ‘Agony Uncle’ video series.

As the name suggests, Bailey answered an array of inquiries from fans, with the first question coming from a woman upset over her husband leaving his dirty pants on the floor.

“Put them on your head, wear them to a dinner party and look at him and say, you did this to me. Don’t do that,” he joked.

“I’d say maybe ask him, ‘What do I do that really annoys you? Can you think of anything?’ And you just say, ‘So, when you leave the pants on the floor, that’s the same as when I do that to you. Because, more often than not, they don’t fully understand the effect it has on you.”

Elsewhere in the video, Bailey gave advice to a man who was worried about not having a spark with a guy he started dating.

“I think you found yourself a friend, which is super exciting and really nice. And I think honest and transparency is key,” he explained.

“I think in maybe bringing the idea of there not being a spark into conversation, you can just sort of lean into the reasons why they are brilliant and why you think they are really sweet and lovely. Always give people space… and they’re probably feeling it too. It could be a relief for both parties.”

In addition to the aforementioned questions, Bailey gave helpful advice to a person with dreams of dancing better, a woman afraid of losing her friend to parenthood and an emerging actress nervous over meeting her established co-star.

Of course, the Bridgerton star’s brief foray into the self-help world was an immediate hit with fans, with many going to the comment section to share their praises.

One viewer wrote: “He’s actually great at giving genuinely insightful, potentially helpful advice and still managing to have fun with it. Love everything about this.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “This was so insightful, and his voice is just so relaxing (and he actually gave advice on two things completely relevant to my life). The real question is, when will Calm scoop him up to do an audio reading?”

Bailey is set to be very busy this year, with an array of projects and performances scheduled to throughout 2025.

On 10 February, the Heartstopper star will kick start his run as Richard II in The London Theatre Company’s new production of Shakespeare classic.

Bailey will also be promoting the next entry in the Jurassic World franchise – Jurassic World: Rebirth and the sequel to 2024’s smash hit Wicked in July and November, respectively.