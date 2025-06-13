JoJo Siwa breaks silence on Miley Cyrus’ “not very good” joke about her sexuality

JoJo Siwa has responded to Miley Cyrus’ “closet” joke about her sexuality.

On 7 June, attendees at the 2025 WorldPride’s Dreamland DC event were surprised with a celebratory video message from Cyrus.

At the start of the clip, the ‘Flowers’ singer is standing in the doorway of a food closet before exclaiming: “Oh my god. I haven’t been in there since the sixth grade. Enjoy coming out of the closet if this Pride is the time for you. It shouldn’t be a month it should be a year. It should be infinite.

Towards the end of her statement, Cyrus joked that she was going back in the closet “to get more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out,” seemingly referencing the Dance Mom star’s newly announced relationship with Love Island UK’s Chris Hughes.

On 12 June, Siwa broke her silence on the video with an Instagram post that included photos highlighting her years-long support of Cyrus.

“I was happy at my 5th birthday having a Miley-themed party, and I’m still happy now at 22… If you know me, you know that Miley is my day 1, grew up beyond inspired by her from 2 years old on,” she wrote.

“I wasn’t sure how I felt about things for a couple of days… but I’ve started to come to some thoughts…. I don’t believe what Miley said at World Pride was ill-intended. Honestly, I think it was meant to be a joke, but just not a very good one haha. Not what the world, or myself needs to hear any day of the week.”

Siwa went on to say that after “light-heartedly” reaching out to Cyrus about the video message, the Something Beautiful singer replied, “All love. Always” alongside three red heart emojis.

“Honestly, the most beautiful thing I’ve learned in the last 5 years is that love is a gorgeous rainbow. Don’t question yourself, don’t second guess yourself, just love,” her caption continued.

“Love love love love love. People judge no matter what, and it can be very hard, especially when it comes from someone you love, and look up to… but if you feel happy and content with yourself, that’s most important. You get one life… hold onto it, make it yours, find your happy, and love.”

The recent Siwa and Cyrus news comes nearly two months after the former shared an update on her sexuality.

While competing on Celebrity Big Brother UK, the 22-year-old revealed to Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard that she now identified as queer after previously refering to herself as a lesbian.

“I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean? I think that’s the thing. I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realised: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool,” she explained.

“I’m switching letters! I’ve dropped the L, and I’ve gone to the Q, baby! That’s what I love about sexuality.”

The ‘Guilty Pleasure’ singer was immediately embraced by Danny, who exclaimed: “You are Q, honey. And you know that British people love a queue!”

Siwa first came out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community in 2021 after she uploaded a picture of herself wearing a shirt that read: “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

Shortly after her announcement, the ‘Karma’ singer opened up to PEOPLE about not giving her label a specific label.

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight,” she told the news outlet.

“I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool. I like queer, technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”