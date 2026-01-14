‘The best day of my life’: Joel Kim Booster ties the knot with partner of four years

Joel Kim Booster and his partner John-Michael Sudsina have tied the knot!

The couple exchanged vows on 30 December at The Exploratorium in San Francisco, surrounded by friends and family, including Fire Island and Loot alumni such as Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Margaret Cho, Andrew Ahn, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Ron Funch, Stephanie Styles and Zane Phillips.

“Feeling very lucky that I can honestly say my wedding was the best day of my life, no contest. I’ve never felt so certain and so loved,” Booster wrote alongside a carousel of images, photographed by Mandee Johnson for The New York Times.

“More pictures will be coming, in fact I might never stop,” he added. “I’m just really happy.”

In an accompanying interview with The New York Times, Sudsina revealed that he would be taking Booster’s last name.

“I feel when I’m with Joel, I’m in a rom-com,” said Sudsina. “It’s always an adventure. And I love that we both have already worked through so much and continue to meet new versions of each other and continue to grow together. I think he’s going to be an amazing father, an amazing partner, an amazing friend.”

Booster announced his engagement to Sudsina, a video game producer for Riot Games, in September 2024. The couple first met in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in 2021, according to Booster’s interview with Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Dinner’s On Me podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim)

“It was the first big party weekend and we met through mutual friends on the first night, and I took him home and we watched the sunrise together on the beach and talked after we hooked up,” Booster revealed at the time.

“The next day, I saw him again and we both had very much the vibe of like, ‘We know how these weekends work. You don’t have to continue to talk to me. You can find your next conquest. I’m not going to glom onto you. You’re not going to glom onto me.’

“And he was very like, you know, ‘This is not going to be a relationship.’ And I said, ‘That’s fine.’ Meanwhile, I’m talking about him on every podcast that I go on.”

Booster is best known for Fire Island (2022), the rom-com he both wrote and starred in. Widely celebrated as one of the best LGBTQIA+ films of all time, the movie earned him two Emmy nominations: Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Writing.

Since then, the former GAY TIMES cover star has received acclaim for his performance as Nicholas on Apple TV+’s comedy series Loot, where he stars alongside Maya Rudolph.

Booster also voiced Romance Saja in Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, which became the streamer’s most-watched original series to date. He is set to reprise the role in the upcoming sequel, scheduled for release in 2029.