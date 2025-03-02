Jennifer’s Body: Amanda Seyfried shares a promising update on potential sequel

Attention Jennifer’s Body fans! Amanda Seyfried has addressed those sequel rumours.

Back in 2009, movie enthusiasts were first treated to the clever horror-comedy starring Megan Fox and Seyfried.

Set in Devil’s Kettle, Minnesota, the Karyn Kusama-directed film follows childhood best friends Jennifer Check (Fox) and Anita “Needy” Lesnicki (Seyfried), who attend a seemingly innocent concert for the town’s local indie band, Low Shoulder.

However, their simple night out takes a horrifying turn when the concert ends in a tragic fire, and Jennifer becomes possessed by a man-eating succubus due to a botched human sacrifice ritual.

As Jennifer slowly begins to kill off the school’s male population, Needy realizes her boyfriend, Chip Dove (Johnny Simmons), is next on her best friend’s list. With the help of the school library’s occult section, Needy vows to end Jennifer’s killing spree once and for all.

While Jennifer’s Body earned low box office numbers and received harsh reviews from critics at the time of its release, the film has become a cult classic amongst LGBTQIA+ cinephiles – with many lauding the queer-coded dynamic between Fox and Seyfried’s characters.

With the film continuing to receive praise from new viewers, the desire for a sequel has grown within the Jennifer’s Body fanbase.

Fortunately, fans aren’t the only ones open to the idea of a second film.

While attending the Toronto Film Festival for her upcoming project Seven Veils, Seyfried revealed that they are working on a sequel.

“I think we’re making [a second] one,” she told fans at the event, per a TikTok video uploaded by @thefriendlystranger.

When another fan asked if she had just confirmed the Jennifer’s Body sequel, Seyfried refrained from giving a solid answer.

“I didn’t confirm it… I said, ‘I think,'” she exclaimed before winking at the camera. “We’re working on it. We’re working on it.”

The Mamma Mia star’s latest comments come a year after the film’s screenwriter, Cody, shared her thoughts on returning to Devil’s Kettle for a new film.

During an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the Oscar-winner said: “Yes! I want to do a sequel. I am not done with Jennifer’s Body.”

While Cody is keen on returning to the Jennifer’s Body universe, she revealed that finding a team that fully supports the idea has been a struggle.

“I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do, and that hasn’t really happened yet,” she continued. “I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars.”

In addition to Seyfried and Cody, Fox has also expressed an interest in a Jennifer’s Body sequel, telling The Washington Post in 2021: “I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to. I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.”

She added: “Jennifer’s Body is iconic, and I love that movie. This movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that.”

We’re crossing our fingers for the release of the sequel to Jennifer’s Body in the near future.