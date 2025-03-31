Jenna Ortega details “surreal” experience working with Lady Gaga on Wednesday

Jenna Ortega has opened up about working with Lady Gaga on Wednesday.

Back in November, it was announced that the pop music icon would be making a cameo in the highly anticipated second season of the hit Netflix supernatural series.

According to Variety, production “tried to get Gaga on the show for a larger role, but that ultimately did not work out”.

While specifics on Gaga’s role remain under wraps, Ortega recently opened up about working with the ‘Shadow of a Man’ singer during an interview with Film Updates.

“She’s so unbelievably cool. Working with her, we couldn’t believe that she actually showed up, even on the day. I think it was a surreal feeling,” Ortega revealed to the news outlet.

“But she is such a sweetheart, she’s so kind and just an absolutely lovely presence to be around. And obviously, she’s so immensely talented.

“Tim [Burton] and I really had a great time getting to know her. It kind of felt like a pipe dream. We didn’t really think that something like that could ever happen, so we were just very grateful and appreciative. We love her.”

Ortega’s recent interview comes a few months after Wednesday season two officially wrapped production.

“The coffin has closed on Wednesday, season 2 production. Dying to show you what we’ve been up to in 2025!” Netflix announced on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wednesday Netflix (@wednesdaynetflix)

In addition to the aforementioned social media post, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar released a statement to Netflix’s Tudum – teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming batch of episodes.

“This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore,” they exclaimed.

As of writing, an exact release date for Wednesday season two has yet to be announced. However, we know it’s set to drop later this year.

Alongside Ortega, the new batch of episodes will see the return of Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Ritchie Santiago.

New additions are as follows: Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo.

Stay tuned for more Wednesday season two updates.