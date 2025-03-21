“It doesn’t mean I’m making promises”: 9-1-1 boss on episode 11’s shocking Buddie easter egg

The showrunner for 9-1-1 has opened up about the latest episode, including the Buddie easter egg that’s driving fans wild.

On 20 March, viewers were treated to another explosive entry of the hit first responders drama – which included storylines ranging from a carbon monoxide poisoning and a heartwarming reconciliation between Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) and his estranged mother Ann (Lesley Ann Warren).

However, one moment that stood out to fans – especially Buddie enthusiasts – was the surprise reunion between Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley (Oliver Stark) and Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr).

Throughout the first half of the episode, Buck struggles to make his new house a home after its former occupant and his best friend, Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman), left for Texas.

When his sister Maddie Han (Jennifer Love Hewitt) suggests he make new friends, Buck and fellow Station 118 firefighter Ravi Panikkar (Anirudh Pisharody) go out for some drinks.

However, instead of meeting new faces, Buck reconnects with his former flame, Tommy, catching him up on major events in his life.

When Buck discloses Eddie’s move, Tommy seems surprised, revealing that he hasn’t spoken to the latter since their breakup.

The ambiguous Eddie comments continue during the pair’s steamy hookup, which Tommy briefly interrupts to ask if Buck’s new house is Eddie’s place.

The following day, the love birds bask in their postcoital bliss, with Tommy revealing to Buck that he would be open to resuming their relationship.

The good vibes take a shocking turn when Tommy reveals that he isn’t scared of Buck breaking his heart anymore due to there being “no more competition.”

After Buck asks him to clarify his statement, Tommy singles out Eddie, pointing out that the former chose to live in his best friend’s recently vacated house.

“Okay, this is not his house. He was a renter, and he’s straight,” Buck exclaims, resulting in Tommy sarcastically saying, “Okay.”

“You know, I don’t have to want to sleep with everyone I have feelings for and I don’t have to have feelings for everyone I sleep with,” Buck adds.

Later, Buck recounts Tommy’s comments while making dinner with Maddie.

When she questions if he’s in love with Eddie, Buck affirms that he isn’t despite everyone wanting him to be “hopelessly pinning” for his straight best friend.

Naturally, the writers’ official recognition of Buddie resulted in fans understandably freaking out on social media.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One viewer tweeted: “THEY JUST CALLED EDDIE THE COMPETITION AND BUCK DIDNT DENY HIS FEELINGS FOR EDDIE GUYS ITS FUCKING HAPPENING BUCK IS ABOUT TO HAVE HIS FEELINGS REALIZATION.”

Another fan commented: “I was screaMING SO LOUD I DIDNT EVEN HEAR BUCK SAY EDDIE IS STRAIGHT WHAT DO U FUCKING MEAN WHAT DO U MEAN THAT IS YOUR ONLY REASON FOR NOT GOING AFTER EDDIE BUCK OH MY GOD.”

A third fan commented: “I don’t have to sleep with everyone I have feelings for.” So… you admit you have feelings for Eddie then, Buck?”

While this is a huge development for the Buddie ship, fans might need to hold off on saying “I told you so” to the non-believers and BuckTommy stans.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, the 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear opened up about the Buck and Tommy’s clash and why he had the latter bring up Eddie.

“He makes the most sense. He sees how close Buck and Eddie are, and I think any guy in that situation would be like, ‘I think we need to talk about your best friend and how you just decided to move into his house,'” he explained.

When asked about the episode potentially intensifying fan support for Buddie, Minear gave a somewhat cryptic response.

“I mean, look, here’s the thing I’ll say. Do I end up touching a third rail? Maybe. But at the end of the day, I have to be honest with where the characters are at this moment in time and write the things that I think they would be saying and what would be happening,” he teased.

“It does not mean I’m making promises or anything like that. The story is alive, and it continues.”

Well, there you have it, folks. Buddie isn’t in the cards right now, but it’s also not not in the cards… maybe?

Check out more fan reactions below.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air every Thursday on ABC.