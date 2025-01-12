“It’s bad”: Andy Cohen admits to having a sex tape with ex-boyfriend John Hill

Andy Cohen and his former boyfriend have peeled back the curtain on their past bedroom activities.

On the 7 January episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Bravo executive producer tapped his Radio Andy co-host slash ex to help him curate a list of goals for 2025.

“We are barely one week into 2025, and I know a lot of us are leaning into that new year new me vibe,” Cohen said at the start of the segment.

“So I thought I could end the night by getting some sage advice from the man that keeps me humble every morning on Radio Andy John Hill’s going to count down the top five things I, Andy Cohen, should do in 2025. I’m already sweating.”

Of course, Hill wasted no time trolling Cohen, telling the Real Housewives host to “get tits,” “finally learn to read,” and give him the “raise he deserves.”

However, the moment that turned the heads of guests Erika Jayne and Racquel Chervremont was the revelation of his and Hill’s sex tape.

After the Bare: A Pop Opera star encouraged Cohen to release their naughty video from 2003, Jayne exclaimed, “Wait, I kind of want to see it. Is it fun?”

Chervremont echoed similar sentiments, asking the Sirus XM host if they could pull up the NSFW tape.



In response, a cheeky Cohen said: “You know what? I think there is one, but the format– it’s on some janky format. We probably can’t even transfer it.”

Hill also seemed to agree with Cohen’s statement, adding that their sex tape was “bad.”

The recent Watch What Happens Live episode isn’t the first time the 56-year-old has discussed his mysterious sex video with the former musical theatre star.

In 2020, Cohen first revealed that he and Hill had a “sex tape floating around somewhere” during the latter’s sold-out live show of his hit Sirus radio series The Feels.

The Bravo personality and Hairspray talent dated in the early 2000s for three years before calling it quits.

While their romantic relationship ended, the duo remained close friends and maintained a professional relationship as co-hosts on Radio Andy and c0-producers on Watch What Happens Live.