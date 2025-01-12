“It’s a pivotal moment”: Ariana Grande teases Glinda’s new song in Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande has shared exciting new details about the Wicked sequel.

Since November, fans have immersed themselves in the film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: Part One dives into the unlikely friendship between Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), a powerful young woman misunderstood and feared due to her green skin, and Galinda Upland (Grande), a blonde and whimsical woman “gilded by privilege and ambition.”

The synopsis reads: “The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.”

Since its release, the fantasy musical has received unanimous acclaim from critics and viewers – who have lauded the cast performances, musical numbers and special effects.

In addition to earning rave reviews, the film has broken an array of box office records, including the biggest global opening for a non-sequel film for 2024 and the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation globally – earning an estimated $634 million.

Fortunately, the Wicked phenomenon is showing no signs of slowing down. On 21 November, fans will be treated to the exciting sequel Wicked: For Good.

While the highly anticipated film will bring to life the second act of the beloved stage musical, it’s also set to feature new music.

During a recent episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Grande revealed that she recorded an original Glinda song – written by legendary composer Stephen Schwartz – for the upcoming sequel.

“It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage,” she revealed.

“But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

Towards the end of her statement, Grande expressed her hopes for the exciting new song to be included in the stage version, adding: “Wouldn’t that be lovely?”

Glinda isn’t the only Wicked character to receive an original new song in Wicked: For Good.

In a December episode of the aforementioned podcast, Erivo confirmed that Elphaba will sing her heart out in a new original song she co-wrote with Schwartz.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it. I mean, I love the song, and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying,” she teased.

“So I don’t know. And I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day or that’s what the song does.”

Erivo went on to describe the untitled song as “very, very special” before stating that she didn’t want to give away any more details.

“I have a feeling that even the title will move you,” she cheekily added.

For more Wicked content, check out GAY TIMES’ recent interview with director Jon M. Chu – who opened up about the fan favourite ship Gelphie.