Italian actor Gilles Rocca won’t rule out same-sex romance: ‘I’d accept his advances’

Gilles Rocha has opened up about his sexuality in the most refreshing way.

In a recent interview on the Italian TV show Ciao Maschio, the Italian actor and director revealed that, while he identifies as straight, he wouldn’t rule out a same-sex romance if it felt right.

“If I were to be attracted to a man, there wouldn’t be any problems,” said Rocca. “Would I give myself to a man? Well, if I liked a man, yes, absolutely, I’d accept his advances; I wouldn’t have any problems.”

He continued: “I like women. But I’m absolutely open; in fact, I don’t even think it’s a question of openness, but rather that it’s a natural thing. That is, respecting your instincts, what you like, what you feel.”

As well as his sexuality, Rocca opened up about gender norms and embracing his feminine side – which he credits to his mother.

“The alpha male? I almost feel more like a woman than a man. I have a predominantly feminine side,” he explained. “Yes, my aesthetic is very masculine, but inside it’s different. Perhaps having had a very strong upbringing from my mother, I learned a lot.”

Rocca is known in his native Italy as an actor and director, as well as for competing on L’lsola dei Famosi (Italian version of Survivor) and winning Ballando con le Stelle (Dancing With The Stars Italy) in 2020.

As of writing, he is currently starring as Santiago in Rome’s Moulin Rouge: The Musical.

As per the publication Biccy, he is a known ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, having served as a judge for the drag pageant Miss Italy Queen.

“In such a horrible world we live in, we still need to assert our rights, and if we take these rights away from someone else, we don’t complain when they take them away from us,” he said. “Love has no gender or race. Love is just love.”

Check out some of Gilles Rocca's hottest pics from his Instagram below.

