“It was f**ing fun”: Charlie Sheen on his sexual encounters with men

Charlie Sheen has peeled back the curtain on his past sexual experiences with men.

On 9 September, the 60-year-old actor’s memoir, The Book of Sheen, is scheduled to hit bookstores, while his documentary – aka Charlie Sheen – is set to drop on Netflix the following day.

The two new projects are set to explore Sheen’s expansive career, controversial personal life and his battle with substance abuse.

In addition to the aforementioned talking points, the memoir and documentary will shine a light on the Two and a Half Men star’s sexual experiences with men.

For his new cover story with PEOPLE, Sheen gave insight into his same sex encounters, revealing that they began when he was using crack.

“That’s what started it. That’s where it was born, or sparked,” he explained.

“And whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it – ‘Where did that come from?… Why did that happen? – and then just finally being like, ‘So what?’ Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f**king fun, and life goes on.”

The Hot Shots actor went on to tell the publication that he’s “not going to run away” from his past or let it own him.

Of course, Sheen provides further context into the encounters in his two new projects, revealing that after years of having sex with women, he wanted to try something new and “flipped over the menu.”

As for how he feels about disclosing his sexual past to the public, the Wall Street star described it as a “liberating” feeling in the documentary.

“It’s f**king liberating… [to] just talk about stuff. It’s like a train didn’t come through the side of the restaurant. A f**king piano didn’t fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me,” he continued.

In addition to his sexual escapades, Sheen dives into his HIV diagnosis in the book and documentary, revealing that he tested positive in 2011.

Initially, Sheen said he tried to keep his status private. However, a handful of houseguests discovered his medication, resulting in them threatening to expose him to the media.

While he paid off some of the people, he later came out with his diagnosis during a 2015 interview with TODAY.

“I do know for a fact that I never passed it on,” he said in the memoir, per PEOPLE.

The Book of Sheen arrives in bookstores on 9 September, and aka Charlie Sheen premieres on Netflix on 10 September.