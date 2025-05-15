“It felt honest”: Benito Skinner discusses Overcompensating’s spicy and chaotic sex scenes

Benito Skinner has shared new behind-the-scenes details on filming Overcompensating’s chaotic sex scenes.

On 15 May, the LGBTQIA+ coming-of-age series made its highly anticipated premiere on Prime Video.

Created and written by Skinner, the half-hour comedy follows the “wild, chaotic journey of Benny,” a former football player and homecoming king coming to terms with his sexuality.

He becomes “fast friends” with Carmen (Wallay Barram), a “high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs”.

The official synopsis continues: “With guidance from Benny’s older sister (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavoured vodka, and fake IDs.

“Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.”

Since its release, Overcompensating has received universal acclaim for its hilarious dialogue, multilayered storylines, cast performances, and LGBTQIA+ representation.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the show has been lauded for its authentic exploration of the college experience – with its spicy, comedic and sometimes clumsy sex moments earning particular praise for their relatability.

In light of Overcompensating’s exciting release, Skinner opened up to PRIDE about bringing those scenes to life, describing them as “honest.”

“This feels true and honest, and this is how my experience was. Sex can be terrifying, bizarre, weird, hot… I think you can have sex dreams in college! All of these should feel how they really feel. If it felt honest to us, we were going to have it,” the former GAY TIMES cover star explained to the news outlet.

The Queer as Folk star also discussed his character’s messy coming-out journey and his decision to set the show in a college.

“It was inspired by my experience of coming out and feeling so confused the entire time, even when I started to come out,” he explained. “I hadn’t seen that on screen yet. I felt confused, I didn’t know who I was anymore.”

Skinner went on to say that he was inspired to showcase the “beauty” in the chaos that sometimes comes with coming out.

“I see the beauty in so much of it and I think the beauty is finding the people that you can come out to. I think for so many of us, it’s these safe spaces created by women that are around us,” he said.

“That was the inspiration, and I was like, let’s also put it at college and make it disgusting.”

In addition to treating fans to a stellar main cast and fantastic plotlines, Overcompensating features a string of big-name guest stars, including Megan Fox, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, James Van Der Beek, Didi Conn, Rachel Matthews, Danielle Perez, and TikTok stars Boman Martinez-Reid and Yasmine Sahid.

More starpower incoming: Holmes, Corteon Moore, Owen Thiele, Nell Verlaque, Tomaso Sanelli, Andrea Martin, Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, Julia Shiplett, Tommy Do, Alexandra Beaton, Claire Qute, Elias Azimi, Maddie Phillips and Charli XCX.

The BRAT singer also serves as an executive producer and executive music producer.

Check out Skinner’s full interview here.