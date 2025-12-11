‘I’m shaking!’: Heated Rivalry fans are freaking out over these steamy episode 4 stills

Heated Rivalry fans are understandably freaking out over the new first-look photos from episode four.

On 13 December, the gays, girls and theys will be treated to a fourth episode of the universally acclaimed gay hockey romance series.

Titled ‘Rose’, the synopsis reads: “As hockey seasons come and go, Ilya is up to his old antics on and off the ice, while Shane continues to thrive in his game and career.

“After a night together, Ilya lets his guard down, sending Shane into a panic. Meanwhile, Shane’s budding relationship with a movie star only adds fuel and intensifies the turmoil between them.”

To help make the wait a little bit more bearable, the folks over at Bell Media – one of the production companies behind Heated Rivalry – treated fans to new photos from the forthcoming episode.

Amongst the sizzling batch of snapshots are two photos of Shane (Hudson Williams) and Ilya (Connor Storrie) getting hot and heavy in a steamy shower.

Another photo showcases the adorable lovebirds taking a break from their sizzling hook-up session to cuddle in bed.

We are also treated to a first look at the sure-to-be-messy love quadrangle forming between Shane, Ilya, Svetlana (Ksenia Daniela Kharlamov), and Rose Landry (Sophie Nélisse).

Check out all the photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heated Rivalry Updates (@heatedrivalryupdates)



Of course, the new batch of photos has captivated fans on social media, with Shane and Ilya’s shower rendezvous earning particular praise.

One viewer on X/Twitter wrote: “Don’t mind me freaking out over these new episode 4 stills……IM NOT GOING TO SURVIVE!!”

Another Heated Rivalry enthusiast tweeted: “Losing my mind over these photos, episode 4 can’t come any sooner omg.”

A third fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “The way they’re looking at each other…”

Based on Rachel Reid’s hit novel, Heated Rivalry follows Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two elite professional hockey players who have a fierce rivalry on the ice but harbour a secret romantic relationship behind closed doors.

The official synopsis reads: “What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off it.

“Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

Since its double-episode premiere on 28 November, Heated Rivalry has become a viral sensation and critical success, with praise aimed at its faithfulness to the source material, Williams and Storrie’s chemistry (on and off-screen), and its bold sex scenes.

Check out our Heated Rivalry tag for all the reactions from fans – and the cast.

New episodes air every Friday on Crave in Canada and on HBO in the US, with the finale scheduled for 26 December.

As of writing, a UK release has sadly not been announced.