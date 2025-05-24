“I’m shaking all over”: Fans react to Bad Bunny’s spicy NSFW selfie

Bad Bunny’s latest thirst trap has left fans breathless and very aroused.
On Friday (23 May), the Grammy-winning music superstar shared a new photo dump on Instagram, capturing his latest excursions, self-care routine and lunch with Frank Ocean.
While the carousel peeled back the curtain on Bad Bunny’s exciting life, it also included some thirsty content for his 48.7 million followers.
For the post’s third-to-last photo, the ‘Tití me Preguntó’ artist is shown wearing nothing but a tight pair of white Calvin Klein briefs that left very little to the imagination.
Naturally, Bad Bunny’s steamy easter egg photo was an instant hit with fans, who flocked to his comment section to share their hilarious reactions.
One person wrote, “The Bunny is inside your CK’s,” while another fan joked, “He almost put my eye out.“
On X/Twitter, users went down a similar thirst-fueled and X-rated spiral, with one fan writing: “I HEAR SUM PURRINGGG.“
Another Bad Bunny enthusiast tweeted: “The thing is thinging.”
A third user joked: “I was actually right below him on my knees, but he edited it out.“
Bad Bunny’s heartstopping underwear selfie comes a few months after he dropped his equally sexy Calvin Klein collaboration.
On 17 March, the popular clothing brand celebrated the release of its “Icon Cotton Stretch“ underwear with a jaw-dropping ad campaign starring the ‘DtMF‘ singer.
In addition to a seductive photo spread – which was shot by renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti – the campaign features a promo video of Bad Bunny putting his Calvin’s to good use.
Set to his track ‘EoO,‘ the first video starts with the Grammy winner looking seductively into the camera while posing in the underwear.
The clip then features shots of Bad Bunny dancing, shadow boxing and pulling down the elastic of the waistband before it concludes with him zipping up a pair of jeans.
“The vibe is infinite. Do you have your Calvin’s on?“ he says.
The second half of the video opts for a black-and-white look and gives a closer look at Bad Bunny and his form-fitting white boxer briefs.
Check out Bad Bunny’s photo dump and more fan reactions below.
https://t.co/r8npZwsde7 pic.twitter.com/iMolu6nxXX
— Amari 🦑 (@Winter_S21) May 24, 2025
Would leave any man for him idgaf https://t.co/oL6eXrEjMJ
— kev (@kevtron6) May 24, 2025
just saw this while driving… chile he got me almost crashing my vehicle https://t.co/whJt9LnHQx
— Danny (@thisdirtydanny) May 24, 2025
not normally my style to say this, but he is the only male celeb that makes me go awooga https://t.co/yZzVdPOP6o
— Ganondorf stan account 🗡️ (@theonlyzado) May 23, 2025
who leaked me and benito’s messages 😒😒😒 so unprofessional https://t.co/QRdlfGVR8v
— ariel (@arielilyssa) May 24, 2025
https://t.co/1xc3rxQ6mx pic.twitter.com/mFAZyQivs1
— ELVIN (@elvinsisco) May 24, 2025
that new bad bunny photo………pic.twitter.com/OFnKbFsW6G
— cesar (@trashpopsong) May 23, 2025
i’m obsessed pic.twitter.com/HjTeU9T7dJ
— ❥kat (@BadbunnyStan_) May 23, 2025
BAD BUNNY CUT https://t.co/ylmFKHMg45 pic.twitter.com/qYWwEx6gPr
— Michael (@Mikemccarthaaay) May 23, 2025
bad bunny in briefs 😩 https://t.co/as2ro57B6V pic.twitter.com/WZnF4Djhdu
— jasen made (@jasenmade) May 23, 2025
him me and him https://t.co/GgL5TzxkEy pic.twitter.com/k4NfzxyKUn
— macron hate account (@remyy__x) May 24, 2025
How i will memorise every vein https://t.co/Y7w1o559FS pic.twitter.com/ZMLOoqvX5t
— Lil munchie (@_lilmunchie_) May 24, 2025
Apart from obvious I think his tattoos are neat https://t.co/RQhevcL8d1
— Matti (@matticure) May 24, 2025
That answers one question I had about him https://t.co/EtQTKU1OnX
— Lukas (@Lukasm355) May 24, 2025
https://t.co/XWB8RODLOn pic.twitter.com/Ht3kjpcLc6
— Zach (@Zburden) May 24, 2025
https://t.co/Ju55FjpATd pic.twitter.com/0crGZ5fOo4
— valeria (@n0soylesbiana) May 24, 2025
please enough i cant anymore im gonna cry https://t.co/CbEjJ3NzwN
— M (@saintweeding) May 24, 2025
