“I’m shaking all over”: Fans react to Bad Bunny’s spicy NSFW selfie

Bad Bunny’s latest thirst trap has left fans breathless and very aroused.

On Friday (23 May), the Grammy-winning music superstar shared a new photo dump on Instagram, capturing his latest excursions, self-care routine and lunch with Frank Ocean.

While the carousel peeled back the curtain on Bad Bunny’s exciting life, it also included some thirsty content for his 48.7 million followers.

For the post’s third-to-last photo, the ‘Tití me Preguntó’ artist is shown wearing nothing but a tight pair of white Calvin Klein briefs that left very little to the imagination.

Naturally, Bad Bunny’s steamy easter egg photo was an instant hit with fans, who flocked to his comment section to share their hilarious reactions.

One person wrote, “The Bunny is inside your CK’s,” while another fan joked, “He almost put my eye out.“

On X/Twitter, users went down a similar thirst-fueled and X-rated spiral, with one fan writing: “I HEAR SUM PURRINGGG.“

Another Bad Bunny enthusiast tweeted: “The thing is thinging.”

A third user joked: “I was actually right below him on my knees, but he edited it out.“

Bad Bunny’s heartstopping underwear selfie comes a few months after he dropped his equally sexy Calvin Klein collaboration.

On 17 March, the popular clothing brand celebrated the release of its “Icon Cotton Stretch“ underwear with a jaw-dropping ad campaign starring the ‘DtMF‘ singer.

In addition to a seductive photo spread – which was shot by renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti – the campaign features a promo video of Bad Bunny putting his Calvin’s to good use.

Set to his track ‘EoO,‘ the first video starts with the Grammy winner looking seductively into the camera while posing in the underwear.

The clip then features shots of Bad Bunny dancing, shadow boxing and pulling down the elastic of the waistband before it concludes with him zipping up a pair of jeans.

“The vibe is infinite. Do you have your Calvin’s on?“ he says.

The second half of the video opts for a black-and-white look and gives a closer look at Bad Bunny and his form-fitting white boxer briefs.

Check out Bad Bunny’s photo dump and more fan reactions below.