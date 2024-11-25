“I’m screaming”: Fans react to Kali Uchis’ NSFW comment about Omar Apollo’s Queer role

Kali Uchis’ NSFW comment about Omar Apollo’s acting role in Queer has left fans gagged.

Since 2022, LGBTQIA+ film enthusiasts have waited with bated breath for the release of the Luca Guadagnino-directed film.

Based on William S Burrough’s 1985 short novel of the same name, Queer follows Lee (Daniel Craig), an American outcast who flees to Mexico following a drug bust in New Orleans. While in Mexico City, he becomes infatuated with Allerton (Drew Starkey), a discharged serviceman from the American Navy.

In addition to Craig and Starkey, the drama marks the acting debut of singer-songwriter Apollo, who confirmed his involvement back in July.

Ahead of the film’s release, Rolling Stone journalist Tomas Mier asked Uchis – Apollo’s close friend and frequent music collaborator – if she had seen the movie, and her response was absolutely hilarious.

“No, I haven’t watched it. I heard that he was getting his dick sucked, but that was it. Like, I saw that, my friend showed me this scene, like from James Bond,” she explained while walking the 2024 Latin GRAMMYS red carpet.

“I was like, ‘Oh.’ That was shocking. But that’s all I saw. I don’t know anything about the movie.”

While she admitted to not seeing the film, Uchis praised Apollo for his involvement, adding that she was “very proud” of him.

Since the interview was released, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the ‘telepatía’ singer’s NSFW answer.



One fan in Tomas’ TikTok comments wrote: “My bestie when somebody asks her about me.“

Another person on X/Twitter added: “Fantastic promo job of Kali cause now I wanna watch that movie, and mind you, I don’t even know what it is about.”

Even Apollo reacted to the ‘Moonlight‘ artist’s interview, tweeting: “James Bond??”

Uchis‘ statement comes a few months after Apollo opened up about the creative process for his sex scene with Craig.

“I don’t know if I could say this, but we were drinking gin and tonics before our scene. It was a vibe. I had a really cool experience with him. He definitely has this presence to him that is felt from far away,” he revealed to Starkey for Interview Magazine.

“I remember asking him, ‘How do you feel when the camera’s on?“ And he said, ‘To be honest, every time the camera’s on me, I’m terrified.‘ I thought that was beautiful. You have to be vulnerable. You have to be open to these emotions. It was such an honest answer.”

Fortunately, moviegoers won’t have to wait too long to watch Apollo, Craig and Starkey’s steamy scenes in Queer – with the film set for release in the US on 27 November and 13 December in the UK.

Watch the first official trailer here or below.