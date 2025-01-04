“I’m living for it”: Fans react to Drag Race season 17’s twist-filled premiere episode

From a Squid Games-inspired mini challenge to the return of Rate-A-Queen, the Drag Race season 17 premiere was absolutely chaotic.

Major spoilers ahead.

The search for ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ continued on Saturday (4 January), with 14 new queens making their way into the iconic werkroom: Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa, Jewels Sparkles, Joella, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Lucky Starzzz, Lydia B Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, Suzie Toot.

Unlike previous seasons, the episode started with a sickening parody of Netflix’s hit TV series Squid Games titled Squirrel Games.

Alongside former Drag Race stars – including Trinity the Tuck, Keri Colby and Angeria Paris VanMichaels – the new batch of contestants played a game of ‘Ru-Light, Green Light.’

Of course, the only queens to make it across the finish line were the 14 aforementioned newcomers – who went on to make their official workroom entrances.

After sashaying into their new home away from home, the group received their first piece of RuMail – filled with quirky puns about the competition ahead.

Mama Ru then entered the workroom to welcome the queens into the franchise and reveal the winner of their first mini-challenge.

“Welcome to the 17th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and surprise, while you were playing the Squirrel Games, I was watching,” she exclaimed. “The winner for your first candid camera photoshoot is Lana Ja’Rae. You’ve won $2,500.”

Ru then announced the ladies’ first maxi-challenge of the season, the franchise’s staple talent show challenge.

“Now, for our two-part premiere, I’m putting you in charge. That’s right, Rate-A-Queen is back, but with ever many twists. This week, for your first maxi-challenge, seven of you will be performing on Drag Queens Got Talent Show,“ Ru explained.

“And next week, the rest of you will be performing on Drag Queens Got Talent part two. But here’s the twist: whichever group is not performing will be watching, and it will be up to them to rate the performing queens. And next week, the two queens with the lowest scores will square off in a lip sync for your life, and one of you will be eliminated.“

The news shocked many of the queens, with Onya pointing out the potential bias that may result from the Rate-A-Queen twist.

“Some of the girls know each other prior, so friendships may come into play. I’m excited to see how the girls are going to play this game,“ Onya said in confessional.

In a separate confessional, Arrietty seemingly confirmed Onya’s suspicions, stating that her voting decision will “definitely“ be based on her friendships, adding: “Because this is a mothaf**king game and you got to play the mothaf**king game.

Before leaving the workroom, Ru announced that the performing order would be up to the queens.

Fortunately, the selection process was free from drama for the most part, with Lydia ending a standstill by agreeing to perform in the first week.

The next day, the queens returned to the workroom to prepare for the Drag Queens Got Talent Show.

While painting their faces, the ladies were hit with another surprise, but this time, it was in the form of celebrity guest judge Katy Perry, who noticed Joella right away.

“I’m so proud. I feel like I made you, and now you’re here. I remember when you first started doing drag. I cannot believe it, you’re on season 17,“ the ‘Firework‘ singer gushed.

After sharing a heartwarming moment with Joella, Katy dealt some valuable advice to the other queens.

“I think the way to win is to play with your alter ego, but don’t be afraid to take the mask off and show the real person in there. That is ying, yang. That’s male, female and everything in between. Just be real and give us fantasy,“ she exclaimed.

Katy’s surprise visit proved emotional for Joella, who cried over the former’s positive impact on her life.

“It’s emotional for me when I see Katy because she had definitely saved me from a lot of dark times,“ the LA-based queen said in confessional.

“It was just very hard for me growing up because all of the kids would bully me because I was always different. I would listen to her music and she was the symbol for me of being myself.”

Following Joella’s emotional moment, the queens finished with their looks before heading to the mainstage to show off their ‘Mask for Mask Singer’ ensembles and talent show performances.

Unsurprisingly, the challenge was chock full of dazzling moments – including showstopping live singing, a morse code-infused tap dancing number, sickening original lip syncs, a traditional baile folklórico dance, a larger-than-life burlesque performance, and a very wet lemonade performance.

While the judges shared their unfiltered thoughts on the talent show, the final decision for the bottom queen of the week was in the contestant’s hands via the Rate-A-Queen system.

In the end, Acacia was voted the bottom queen, officially placing her in next week’s elimination lip sync.

“I’m feeling very crushed that I am in the bottom. And I feel like I’m a little unfairly ranked because I was one of the only people to show a true talent and not just an overproduced lip-syncing track that I danced to,“ Acacia said in a confessional.

Ru then named Jewels and Suzie as the top queens of the week, based on the Rate-A-Queen votes, before tasking them with a lip sync for the win.

To the beat of Katy’s track ‘Woman’s World,‘ the two talents delivered sickening dance moves, dips, tap dancing, morse code and quirky comedy.

Ultimately, Ru named Suzie the first maxi-challenge winner of the season and the recipient of a cash tip of $5,000.

Since its release, fans have flocked to social media to express excitement over the premiere episode and the new batch of queens.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Onya Nurve gets to the end. She has that energy Ru loves “take me or leave me.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Lexi Love’s confessionals are gonna feed us this season.”

A third fan added: “Suzie winning the first episode is definitely correct.“

On next week’s episode of Drag Race season 17, the second batch of queens will perform in the Drag Queens Got Talent Show. Rap superstar Doechii will also be joining the judging panel.

Check out the best reactions to the premiere episode below.