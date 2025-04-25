On Swift Horses: Jacob Elordi stuns in new behind-the-scenes photos

New images of Jacob Elordi on the set of On Swift Horses have arrived.

After months of anticipation, the Daniel Minahan-directed film finally made its way to US theatres on Friday (25 April).

Based on Shannon Pufahl’s novel of the same name, the story follows newlyweds Muriel ( Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Lee (Will Poulter), who decide to leave Kansas City to start a new life in San Diego, California.

However, their journey is hit with an unexpected roadblock following the arrival of Julius (Elordi), Lee’s charismatic brother and wayward gambler who has a secret past.

The official synopsis adds: “A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off in search of the young card, cheat he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.”

In light of the recent release of On Swift Horses, Entertainment Weekly shared new behind-the-scenes images – photographed by Jack Pierson – which captured the film’s intricate costumes, hair designs, filming process and Elordi’s dashing good looks.

In one snapshot, Elordi is shown filming in what appears to be a casino, while another photo highlights Edgar-Jones posing in her character’s 1950s ensemble.

The batch of photos also included two shots of Elordi performing a scene shirtless.

“The first scene I came in on wound up being the first scene in the movie, although they’d been shooting for a week. This is where Daisy’s character first encounters Jacob’s. I hope it makes you think of Edward Hopper,” he told the news outlet.

Lastly, Pierson’s BTS photo album included stunning solo portraits of the cast, like the handsome Calva, who plays Elordi’s on-screen love interest.

“Diego’s hair was perfection, but when it came time to shoot, the wind really came up and wouldn’t stop! It doesn’t matter, though, because those eyes triumphed,” Pierson revealed.

The recent photos come a few months after Elordi opened up to Vanity Fair about developing chemistry with Calva.

“[We had] a week of intensive [prep] in the motel room,” he told the publication. “[Director] Dan [Minahan] gave us a lot of freedom to run around and to play and to find that love within those four walls,”

The Saltburn star also described the film as a “sprawling, epic, nongeneric love story” with a theme that “is entirely universal for every single person on the planet.”

Calva echoed similar sentiments about Elordi during a recent interview with Film Updates, describing the former as “a methodic actor.”

“He likes to study a lot. I like to improvise in a way. I feel that we kind of complement each other,” the Babylon actor explained.

Calva also opened up about developing a bond with Elordi over Nintendo Switch’s Pokemon game series.

“But no, I think Dan really put the basis on it. We rehearsed together. I felt safe all the time,” he added.

A UK release date for On Swift Horses has not been announced as of writing. However, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas in France on 30 April – under the title Les Indomptés – and in Spain on 25 July.