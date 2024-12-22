“I need him”: Fans react to Jonathan Bailey’s “hot nerd” look in Jurassic World Rebirth

New photos from Jurassic World Rebirth have arrived, and fans are going wild over Jonathan Bailey’s character.

Earlier this year, Universal Pictures announced that a new film in the mega-popular dinosaur franchise was in development.

Since announcing the news, the studio has been hard at work bringing the upcoming sequel to life – tapping Bailey, Scarlett & Mahershala Ali as its new leads and filming in various tropical locales.

Fortunately, on 18 December, fans were treated to exciting new details about the film when Entertainment Weekly released their 2025 Preview – including new first-look photos of Bailey as his dreamy character, Dr. Henry Loomis.

In one snapshot, the Bridgerton star is sweaty and wading in murky water, wearing a plaid shirt and octagon-shaped glasses.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to flock to social media to share their reactions to Bailey and his character’s studious look.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “I can’t believe we’re getting a Jurassic Park movie with Jonathan Bailey in slutty glasses. The T Rex doesn’t stand a chance.”

Another user echoed similar sentiments, writing: “I would cry if I was a T-Rex and I couldn’t reach him with my tiny arms.”

A third fan tweeted: “Jonathan Bailey is about to hot nerd in the new Jurassic film like nobody had ever hot nerded before.”

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see the Wicked star in Jurassic World Rebirth. The action-packed adventure is set to arrive in cinemas on 2 July 2025.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs

“Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert ops expert hired to lead a team to extract DNA from “the three most gargantuan dinosaur species left alive”.

Her team includes Bailey’s character, a palaeontologist, her partner Duncan Kincaid (Ali) and Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), a “representative of the drug conglomerate funding the expedition”.

The team will encounter a civilian family “whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos,” which leads to the characters being “stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Additional cast members include Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

The film’s director, Gareth Edwards, gave insight into Bailey’s character in an interview with the aforementioned news outlet.

“He’s out of his depth in terms of the military element of the mission. He’s very comfortable on digs and expeditions but not the life-and-death risks that Kincaid and Zora are getting into,” he explained.

Edwards also discussed the intense environments in Thailand where the film was partly shot, including swamps home to poisonous snakes and forests with giant spiders.

“I’m glad we persevered, but I think everybody, all the actors, went through as crazy a journey as the characters in the film, these very physically demanding, sometimes near-death experiences that had these high-reward factors if you managed to succeed,” he said.

