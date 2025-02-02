“I love the fact that I’m a gay dad”: Bachelor star Colton Underwood opens up about fatherhood

Colton Underwood has opened up about parenthood.

Back in May, the Bachelor star and his husband, Jordan C. Brown, announced that they were expecting “a little boy in the fall,” accompanied by photos of them holding a sonogram.

In a further statement, Underwood described his journey to fatherhood as a “rollercoaster of emotions – humbling, exciting and truly eye-opening”.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome our baby boy and really get to embrace ‘Daddyhood’ in a whole new way,” he said.

“Jordan and I are looking forward to all the little moments, like holding, feeding, and changing him. But above all, we’re most excited to show him just how loved he already is.”

Four months after sharing the exciting news, Underwood and Brown returned to social media to introduce their little bundle of joy to the world.

“Our world is a million times better with you in it. Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood September 26th, 2024,” he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of him and Brown embracing their son.

Since welcoming baby Bishop, the reality TV star has continued to be an open book about his and Brown’s journey as new parents.

In a recent interview on the Milk Drunk by Bobbie podcast, Underwood gushed about being a “gay dad,” revealing that his “whole personality” has revolved around fatherhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Brown-Underwood (@coltonunderwood)



“I’m over excited, and I am oversharing for sure. Rightfully so, though, because I had a whole year of getting the path to parenthood, and it didn’t feel right to go through all that so publically to just say now you can’t see,” he explained.

The former NFL athlete also expressed the importance of using his platform to normalise LGBTQIA+ parenthood.

“I’ve always sort of looked for how I fit into the gay community since I came out. I love the fact that I’m a gay dad. I want to, not promote it, but show people and normalise the conversation around what it looks like,” he explained.

“I know people have a lot of opinions and social media can be mean at times, but it’s been overwhelmingly positive so far by sharing him and our family… I just want to share that happiness and joy and serve as a role model to anyone on their journey to know there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan C. Brown-Underwood (@jordancbrown_)

Towards the end of his interview, the Bachelor in Paradise star opened up about his and Brown’s plans to have more kids in the future – revealing that they already have embryos frozen.

“We are planning on bringing another one into this world eventually. We had a conversation about twins because that’s an option as well. It’s a higher-risk pregnancy for the surrogate, though, and it was important to us that we bond with each baby individually,” he said.

Check out Underwood’s full interview here.