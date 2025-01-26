“I hid behind an alter ego”: Pee-wee Herman star comes out as gay in posthumous documentary

Paul Reubens publically opened up about his sexuality in a new HBO project.

On 23 January, the late actor’s posthumous documentary Pee-wee as Himself made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by Matt Wolf, the two-part doc chronicles the life of Reubens and his beloved alter ego, Pee-wee Herman.

The synopsis adds: “Prior to his recent death, Reubens, beloved for his nostalgic, avant-garde programs like Pee-wee’s Playhouse, spoke in-depth about his creative influences and the personal struggles he faced to persevere as an artist.”

Alongside archival footage, the docuseries features candid interviews with Reubens, who peeled back the curtain on his life and career – including his sexuality.

“I hid behind an alter ego. I spent my entire adult life hiding I was a huge weed head,” he reportedly revealed in the film.

“I was secretive about my sexuality even to my friends [out of] self-hatred or self-preservation. I was conflicted about sexuality. But fame was way more complicated.”

However, Reubens confided in Wolf that he wasn’t always private about his sexuality, revealing that he was in a relationship with a man named Guy before making it big.

“I was out of the closet, and then I went back in the closet,” he said. “I wasn’t pursuing the Paul Reubens career. I was pursuing the Pee-wee Herman career.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman)

While Reubens put his career first and personal life second, he admitted to having “many, many secret relationships” during the height of his career.

When asked why he wanted to make a film detailing his career highs and personal lows, like his 1991 indecent exposure scandal, Reubens told Wolf: “More than anything, the reason I wanted to make a documentary was for people to see who I really am and how painful and dreadful it was to be labelled something I wasn’t.

“To be labelled a pariah; to have people be scared of you, or untrusting… My whole career, everything I did and wrote, was based in love.”

Back in July 2023, the legendary actor passed away at the age of 70 following a six-year batter with cancer.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all,” he wrote in a statement uploaded to Instagram by his estate.

In the post’s caption, his estate revealed that Reubens had bravely fought his cancer with his trademark “tenacity and wit.”

“A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit,” the post read.”

Pee-wee as Himself is set to be released on HBO later this year.